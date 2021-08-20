Aug. 19 College News

UW-River Falls
Graduates
Madeline Ellenbecker of Monona earned a bachelor of science degree from UW-River Falls this spring. Ellenbecker earned a degree in Agricultural Business.
Dean’s List
Colleen Ross, an animal science major from Cottage Grove, and Maddie Ellenbecker, an agricultural business major from Monona, were selected for the UW-River Falls Dean’s List during the spring 2021 semester. To be named to the list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher as a full-time student.
Nova Southeastern University
Dr. Cally Schumal earned her Doctorate in optometry from Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Florida after the spring 2021 semester. Schumal is a 2013 graduate of Monona Grove High School, and will be working in the Madison area.
Mount Mary University
Ashley Bostwick of Monona earned a master of science degree in art therapy from Mount Mary University in Milwaukee in spring 2021. Bostwick was one of 227 students to complete their degrees this spring.
University of Iowa
The University of Iowa has announced its Dean’s List recipients for the spring 2021 semester. To be nominated, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Engineering, the Tippie College of Business and University College. College of Nursing students participating in clinical courses who have a total of nine semester hours of earned credit (spring 2021), with eight semester hours of graded credit with a GPA of 3.50 or higher.
Nicole Stubbe of McFarland, a third-year student in College of Engineering pursuing a biomedical engineering major, was named to the list. Mackenzie Unke of McFarland, a third-year student in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences pursuing a health and human physiology major, was named to the list.