Home Talent baseball kicks off season

The 2021 Home Talent baseball league opened its season on Sunday, May 30, with two local teams participating.
This was the first time in over a year that the Monona Braves and McFarland Muskies returned to the field. The 2020 Home Talent League season was cancelled due to COVID-19.
The season will run throughout the summer.
Monona Braves
The Monona Braves celebrated the opening of the season with a 13-12 victory over Columbus on Sunday, May 30.
McFarland Muskies
And the McFarland Muskies started the season with a 4-0 loss to Jefferson on Sunday, May 30.
The game was tied until the bottom of the ninth when Jefferson’s Evan Anfang hit a walk-off grand slam with two outs.
Cam Schaff and Ian Schildgren of McFarland went two for four in the game with two singles.
Nick Schreiber added two hits and two walks in the loss. Schreiber pitched six innings, giving up one hit while striking out five.