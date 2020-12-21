Santa Claus was in town Saturday to take a tour of Monona with the Monona Fire Department and Monona Police Department.
Just after 11 a.m. Saturday, police vehicles and fire trucks, one of which carried Santa, left Monona City Hall for a drive-by celebration. Residents were out and about to see the vehicles and their guest head through various neighborhoods in town.
People seemed appreciative of the efforts to reach people in a socially distant way.
“Huge shout-out to [the] Monona Fire Department and and City of Monona Police Department for sharing a little holiday cheer today driving the guy in red around town,” Monona City Councilor Jennifer Kuhr wrote on Facebook. “I know all of you are on the good list this year! You made a certain six year old I know very happy indeed! Happy Holidays!”
