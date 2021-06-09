McFarland golf season ends as Klaas 42nd, Ertel 48th at sectionals

Kai Klaas hits a chip shot at the Portage Regional on Tuesday, June 1. Klaas shot a 94 at the Janesvile Parker Sectional on Tuesday, June 8.
McFarland's golf team has concluded its season after Kai Klaas and Ryan Ertel finished their round at the 2021 WIAA Division 1 Janesville Parker Sectional on Tuesday, June 8.
Klaas ended the round after shooting a 94, resulting in a 42nd-place finish. Klaas earned pars on the first, fourth, 12th and 13th holes.
Ertel finished in 48th place, after shooting a 108. After a tough start on the first hole, Ertel rebounded by earning a par on the third hole.
Griffin Oberneder of Beloit Memorial earned medalist honors after shooting a 69 on the round.