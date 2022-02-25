Construction on McFarland public safety center progresses

Construction on the village of McFarland’s public safety center is progressing, village consultants say, after building began in October.
Representatives from Huffman Facilities Development, the village’s representative on the project, and JP Cullen, the project contractor, shared an update on the project at a recent village board meeting.
“Progress is being made weekly, and if you drive by the site…there are masonry walls going up right now,” said Jordan Schulz of Huffman. “The troops are still at it, and continue to make great progress.”
Construction on the village of McFarland's public safety center is progressing, with foundations laid, walls rising and plumbing anticipated.
The village broke ground on the public safety center in October 2021. The 57,300 square foot center, set to house the village’s police department, fire department and municipal court, is located at the corner of Holscher Road and Broadhead Street.
Contractors are feeling the effects of supply chain shortages, Schulz said, seeing delays in items like steel, equipment and insulation. The back-ups are causing “wrinkles,” but architects, contractors and village reps are meeting weekly to discuss those delays.
Consultants also said eleven days of construction were lost in January due to cold temperatures.
However, despite delays, Schulz said the overall construction schedule hasn’t changed. They’re still shooting for a Dec. 16, 2022 completion date.
At this point, a report from Huffman said, concrete foundations for both the fire and police units are complete, and masonry work has started for those units.
Underground plumbing is expected to be installed this month, in advance of pouring concrete floors. And concrete planks will be delivered and installed, hopefully in late February, for the basement and mezzanine floor areas.
Between February and May, said Jordan Bucholz of JP Cullen, exterior walls will continue to rise and masonry laid. Contractors are eyeing installing steel joists and decks that make up the roof of the building in May and June.
The public safety center is set to be net zero energy, generating the same amount of renewable energy it consumes. The building will use a geothermal ore system underground to generate heat in the building.
The drilling of the geothermal wells, part of that design, was delayed due to cold weather in January, and is now set to begin in March.
Board member Mike Flaherty questioned why that drilling was planned for January, when weather is variable.
Bucholz replied that contractors prefer drilling into frozen stable ground in wintertime, to avoid muddy conditions.