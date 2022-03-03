 Skip to main content
March 3 Upcoming Events Calendar

Cottage Grove

Saturday, March 5: Community meal

The Cottage Grove Lions Club will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Saturday, March 5 from 4-7 p.m. at Flynn Hall, 116 W. Reynolds Street.

Saturday, March 5: Benefit

There will be a benefit for a Cottage Grove-area family at Daly’s Bar and Grill on March 5 at 12 p.m., 1086 Emerald Terrace in Sun Prairie. Event includes live music, meat raffle and silent auction.

Saturday, March 12: Corned Beef and Cabbage Lunch

The Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department is holding its annual Corned Beef and Cabbage lunch on Saturday, March 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fire station, 4030 Highway N. It’s a drive-through meal, and proceeds go to the fire department.

McFarland

Sunday, March 6: Lights! Cabaret! Action

The McFarland High School choirs will put on a collaborative production called “Lights! Cabaret! Action” on Sunday, March 6 at 1 p.m. at the MHS Black Box theater.

Monona

Tuesday, March 8: Climate Reality

The Monona Public Library is holding a program on the latest research on climate change on Tuesday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 13: Documentary Screening

The Monona Public Library is hosting a screening of a documentary called “Justified Journey,” telling the story of Dr. Alex Gee’s journey through his own ancestry. The screening is Saturday, March 13 at 2 p.m. at the library, 1000 Nichols Road.

Monona

Tuesday, March 8: Gentle Yoga

Olbrich Botanical Gardens and Ivy Energy are offering a virtual gentle yoga class beginning Tuesday, March 8 at 10 a.m. virtually.

To submit events for consideration in the Upcoming section, contact Madeline Westberg at mwestberg@hngnews.com or 608-839-7352.

