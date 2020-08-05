Wooden cellar doors at the Larson House museum in McFarland will be replaced, after the existing doors fell into a state of disrepair after only seven years.
Jane Licht said one door was off its hinges and the other was so rotten it nearly fell apart.
“Water was running down the steps through the cellar door opening,” she said. “We desperately needed new cellar doors. It is so inspiring to have so many donors for the Larson House museum.”
Metal doors are the best option for replacement, but they come at a cost of about $2,500 for parts and labor.
Volunteer Brian Rodeck set up a Go Fund Me page that raised more than $1,700, enough for Licht to confidently place the order for the new doors.
The basement of the museum houses many items used for historical society fundraisers that include the Victorian Christmas, Chocolate Fest, the old-fashioned picnic and the strawberry shortcake social.
