A comeback was needed Jan. 18 when the McFarland High School girls basketball team played at Beloit Turner.
The Trojans, led by high-scoring Olivia Tinder, had a 31-26 lead at halftime. But the Spartans had a better second half and outscored Beloit Turner 35-22 to take a 61-53 victory.
The win improved McFarland’s record to 3-2.
Freshman Teagan Mallegni continued to dazzle on the court in just her fifth career varsity game. She led the Spartans with 27 points. Senior Lindsey Lonigro also had a great night with 19 points.
Tinder led Beloit Turner with 23 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. She was also credited with four steals, two assists and one blocked shot. The Trojans hit just 9-of-19 from the free-throw line and 4-of-21 from the 3-point line.
McFarland plays at Clinton Thursday Jan. 21 with tipoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
McFarland 53
Jefferson 38
Jefferson was undefeated in its first 11 games entering its Jan. 15 meeting against the McFarland High School girls’ basketball team.
By the end of the night, the Eagles were a beaten ball club as the Spartans took a 53-38 victory. It was Jefferson’s lowest point total of the season.
Mallegni was the offensive star for the Spartans with a game-high 22 points including 10-of-10 from the free throw line and two shots from the arc. She also pulled down seven rebounds, and had three assists, three steals and one blocked shot.
“Teagan is a very dedicated basketball player and has been waiting and working for the opportunity to play high school basketball for years,” head coach Sara Mallegni said. “She devotes a lot of time to developing her skills and has the confidence to go with it. Teagan plays in the moment and with her next play mentality, doesn’t allow herself to focus on mistakes. It is really hard to get her frazzled and she thrives when challenged.”
McFarland jumped to a 28-21 halftime lead and outscored the Eagles 25-17 in the second half.
Senior Katie Hildebrandt also reached double figures for the Spartans with 13 points, and sophomore Adrienne Kirch had seven. Hildebrandt and Kirch each had two 3-point shots.
Freshman Ava Dean scored two points but had five rebounds and a steal. Coach Mallegni said she is very happy to have Dean’s talents on the girls’ basketball squad.
“She works hard at all times, is eager to learn and is a smart player,” she said. “She puts exceptional pressure on the ball. Ava is another player who can have a huge impact on a game without putting up big numbers on the scoreboard.”
The Spartans silenced Jefferson’s 5-foot-4 senior guard Ainsley Howard, who led the team with an average of better than 12 points a game. She was held to six points, but pulled down nine rebounds and contributed three assists.
Aidyn Messman was Jefferson’s only double figure scorer with 12 points.
Edgerton 59
McFarland 46
Subpar shooting hurt the Spartans in its Jan. 12 loss at Edgerton. McFarland hit just 34-percent from the field and 4-of-16 from the 3-point arc as the Crimson Tide jumped ahead 30-21 at halftime and held back the Spartans for the rest of the game.
Hildebrandt led the Spartans with 18 points and senior Morgan Butler poured in 10.
Teagan Mallegni was held to eight points on 1-of-8 shooting, but pulled down 11 rebounds and was 6-of-6 from the foul line.
Edgerton had three players in double figures including Shannon Rusch with 20, Kate Fox Gunderson with 19 and Carly Rebman with 10.
Rebman led the Crimson Tide with nine rebounds, Rusch pulled down eight boards and Gunderson had six.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.