What does it mean to feel supported? I think feeling supported is knowing that you have people around you that have your best interests at heart and will stand up for you in moments of need. We all have a need to feel supported. In a school system, this looks like staff supporting their students and their families, administrators supporting their staff, the Board supporting its superintendent and the community supporting the Board, administrators and staff. We all need to know that when difficult decisions need to be made that someone is standing beside us and is willing to help when assistance is needed.
I think that the last two years with the pandemic has eroded some of the support that most of us once felt in education. The pandemic created or intensified divisions between individuals in the school district and community, between members within family groups and between individuals that just looked at the situation, and the science differently. On Tuesday, March 1 the mask mandate ended for not only Dane County, but for most of the country. I hope that day will mark a turning point in our lives.
I have been blessed during my career with being surrounded by great people at work and at home. I have enjoyed being able to come to work and knowing that very talented individuals were working with me to accomplish the necessary tasks needed to lead a school district. I have also had the great privilege of working with Boards that were willing to listen to my recommendations and ideas. They did not agree with all of them and I never expected that they would. I have often told people that my wife loves me and has been married to me for almost forty-three years and she doesn’t agree with all my thoughts and ideas.
My hope is that we will each be able to give each other a little grace as we move into the rest of the school year. I hope that the lines of communication can be opened and that we can find unity in working towards common goals. I have been asked multiple times since I have come to McFarland, “What can be done to heal the rifts in our school and community caused by COVID-19?” I think part of the healing is the acceptance in understanding that we may all look at situations differently, but that our hearts were always in the right place and that we all wanted what we thought was best for our families, schools and community.
I have also been told repeatedly that one of the strengths of this school district was the strong support that existed between the school and community. Everyone had each other’s best interests at heart and wanted to create a place and environment where everyone could find success and acceptance. This week some people will take off their masks and others will make the decision to keep them on – but each are making the choice that they feel is in the best interest of themselves and others. Show compassion for those that might think differently than you because we are each trying to do the best that we can in difficult situations.
Winter is slowly winding down, spring is coming with its warm weather and budding plants and the hope of renewal. I hope that this season will also provide us with opportunities to show our support for one another so that we can continue the commitment to help others be the best they can be each day.