Newcomer named as All-WIAC Honorable Mention

A McFarland High School graduate received all-state honors for her college hockey performance this season.
UW-Stevens Point student athlete Cassie Newcomer was named an honorable mention for the All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference team for women’s hockey.
During the 2020-21 season, Newcomer was the team co-leader with four assists. Newcomer also scored a game-winning goal against Northland College on Feb. 24.
Newcomer was also named as a co-recipient for the Judy Kruckman Women’s Ice Hockey Scholar-Athlete Award this year. Majoring in pre-physical therapy with a minor in psychology, Newcomer has maintained a 3.98 GPA and has been a three-time member of the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll.
Newcomer is a McFarland High School alum who played on McFarland's co-op hockey team.