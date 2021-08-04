McFarland food pantry sees over 1,800 visits in 2020

McFarland Food Pantry
The McFarland Community Food Pantry served more than 160 households during 2020, food pantry staff members said.
Peter Morehouse, the president of the food pantry, recently shared a report with the McFarland Village Board on the 2020 year at the pantry.
Morehouse said the pantry, located at 5404 Anthony Street, was visited 1,823 times in 2020, by 177 adults, 81 seniors and 143 children.
The number of visits in 2020 were down about 710 from the 2,536 the pantry saw in 2019, Morehouse said. That was to be expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
More than halfway into 2021, Morehouse said the pantry is “not seeing any reduction in numbers of families,” even with unemployment numbers dropping.
A “number of families that have used it continue to need it,” Morehouse said.
The pantry also saw more than 400 donations from individuals and local businesses, in 2020, compared to 132 donations made in 2019. Community members also donated more than 35,000 pounds of food and household items last year.
Morehouse said the pantry experienced an “outpouring of support,” in 2020, with many community members offering to volunteer and cover costs.
The “community really stepped up for us,” Morehouse said. “It’s been a pretty amazing year regarding what we went through.”
The pantry also provided more than 100 Thanksgiving meal baskets and around 115 winter holiday meal baskets. About 235 gifts were collected for local families, and the food pantry gave out gift cards to local businesses to families throughout the year, to support both families and local businesses.
New this year, Morehouse said, were the addition of online donation applications like Venmo and Paypal.
The pantry did not allow in-person shopping for guests during most of 2020, Morehouse said, and continues to remain a pick-up operation. Customers use a newly-created grocery list to request food, which is packed and ready to pick up.
“I feel that we’re ready and able to address those needs in the community. Whatever the need, we’ll be ready for it,” Morehouse said.
The food pantry is open Mondays from 3-6 p.m. and the third Saturday of the month from 9-10:30 a.m. The pantry is available to anyone in the McFarland School District.
McFarland Village Board members expressed gratitude for the work of the pantry.
“We’re lucky to have such a great resource,” said village president Carolyn Clow.
For more information, contact the pantry at 608-658-0927 or mcfcfp@gmail.com.