Reservations for camping at a Wisconsin state park will be taken online or over the phone until Oct. 31.
To minimize spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Department of Natural Resources has put together special conditions to ensure the safety of staff and visitors.
All state parks, southern forests and state recreation areas may be reserved for camping by visiting the campground’s Web site or calling 1-888-947-2757.
Property offices are closed, and campers should proceed directly to their reserved campsites after the 3 p.m. check-in time.
Campers will be automatically checked in through their reservation.
DNR staffers may visit individual campsites to verify reservations. Campers should have a hard copy of the reservation or make it available on a mobile device.
The DNR advises campers to follow certain steps before heading off on their journey:
1. Make reservations and purchase permits and other items online or by phone. Cash-less and minimal-contact transactions are become standard operating procedure to avoid lines and person-to-person interactions.
2. Socially distance yourself by remaining at least six feet from individuals from different households. Avoid congregating at locations such as entrances, exits, trailheads, kiosks, restrooms and shelters.
3. Be self-sufficient by arriving with your own soap, disinfectants, hand sanitizer, paper towels and toilet paper. Also, bring along food, sunscreen and insect repellant to avoid having to leave the campsite.
4. Restrict the use of your campsite only to members of your household.
5. Print copies of maps and other information beforehand in case they are not available on the camp property. Be prepared for lower levels of service and public contact.
6. Follow all campground rules and instructions that protect your safety and the safety of others.
7. Leave picnic tables where they were originally positioned as they may be spaced for social distancing.
For more information, visit dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/parks/camping.
