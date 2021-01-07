The McFarland High School girls basketball team was involved in a seesaw battle Thursday night at Brodhead.
In the end the Cardinals efficient free throw shooting down the stretch led them to a 57-52 win over the Spartans in a gym that included only the players, coaches, and game officials but no fans in compliance with COVID 19 pandemic restrictions established by the Rock Valley Conference.
People who were able to watch the game online saw a spirited standoff between two strong teams. Brodhead led 20-12 with 8:18 left before halftime but the Spartans scored 10 in a row to take a 22-20 advantage. The Cards hit four free throws to regain the lead but a couple of shots at the charity stripe by Katie Hildebrandt tied the game 24-24 at halftime.
Freshman Teagan Mallegni got hot in the second half from under the basket and along the arc as the Spartans led 42-37 with 8:30 left in regulation. But Brodhead hit 9-of-12 free throws the rest of the way and led 56-50 with 30 seconds to play. Three point shooting by senior Lindsey Lonigro and hustling play by sophomore Adrienne Kirch kept the Spartans close throughout the game.
