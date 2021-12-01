Stoughton Icebergs earn win against Fond du Lac, lose to Fox Cities in tournament

The Stoughton Icebergs girls hockey team could not catch up to the Fox Cities Stars, losing 6-4 in the Fond du Lac tournament on Saturday, Nov. 27.
McKayla Zilisch scored on a power play for the Stars, assisted by Grace Rentmeester and Izze Murphy in the first period. At the 3:09 mark in the second period, Fox Cities went up 2-0 after Rentmeester scored a short-handed goal, assisted by Zilisch.
The Icebergs responded with a goal at the 4:51 mark as Avery Gerothanas of Monona Grove scored on a power play, assisted by Samantha Nelson and Carley O’Neill. Addy Milota tied the game with a goal at the 5:33 mark in the second period.
The Stars added a goal at 9:20 with Rentmeester scoring on a power play, assisted by Lillian McCracken and Zilisch. Another goal put the Stars up 4-2 at 11:32 as Parker Beyer scored off an assist from Lily Schmear.
At 12:02 in the second period, a Milota goal cut the lead to 4-3 for the Icebergs. The Stars scored one more before the end of the period as Zilisch scored on an assist from McCracken.
In the third period, Laila Howe of Monona Grove scored on a penalty shot after a hooking penalty was called at the 15:23 mark. Down 5-4, the Icebergs pulled their goalie to get an extra player on the ice, but Beyer found Maleiyah Streck, who scored on an empty net at the 16:06 mark to give the Stars the 6-4 victory.
Jordyn Godfrey of Monona Grove recorded 41 saves with a save percentage of .891 for the Icebergs in net.
The Icebergs are a co-op hockey team with six players from Monona Grove and one player from McFarland.
Stoughton 2
Fond du Lac 1
Two goals in the final period helped the Stoughton Icebergs come from behind in a 2-1 victory over the Fond du Lac Warbirds on the first day of on Friday, Nov. 27.
Emily Brown scored for the Warbirds off an assist from Chloe Tobin and Kristi Binder at the 16:35 mark in the second period.
Stoughton tied the game at 1-1 after Abby Hinrichs of McFarland scored on a power play at the 3:26 mark in the third period. Addy Milota hit the go-ahead goal at the 6:00 mark of the third period, assisted by Laila Howe.
Aven Gruner saved 51 shots for a .952 save percentage for the Icebergs.