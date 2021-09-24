Friends of Lake Kegonsa showcase Fish Camp Park improvements

Friends of Lake Kegonsa (FOLKS) hosted a festival in late August at Dane County’s Fish Camp Park located on Lake Kegonsa to highlight significant improvements already made at the park and to explain future plans. FOLKS also wanted to celebrate and acknowledge its membership.
About 200 people attended the event, including officials from Dane County’s Land & Water Resources and Parks departments. As a grand finale of the event, the Mad-City Ski Team performed a thrilling ski show on Lake Kegonsa. People enjoyed the ski show from shore as well as from dozens of boats on the lake. Food trucks, kid’s games, musical entertainment, educational displays, and other fun activities were also part of the event.
For a number of years, Dane County and FOLKS, in its role as a volunteer organization supporting Fish Camp Park, have worked in partnership to restore and improve two historic buildings at the site. From 1934 to 1969, those buildings were part of the Fish Camp carp removal program run by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Moving to current time, when the new Lower Yahara Trail is constructed, Fish Camp Park will serve as the trailhead for this trail section. The Lower Yahara River Trail phase 2 is currently in the final stages of planning and engineering with construction slated to begin in 2022. The Yahara River Trail, a major multi-year Dane County project, will construct a recreational trail for bicycling, walking, and jogging connecting Madison, McFarland, and Stoughton.
Dane County officials Chris James, Senior Landscape Architect, and Alex DeSmidt, Parks Facility Planner presented plans for the Yahara River Trail and Fish Camp Park.
Phase 2 of the Lower Yahara Trail will build a boardwalk through a wetlands area that will preserve the ecology of the area and will also construct a bridge across Door Creek. As a trailhead, the Park will be enhanced with additional parking, bicycle racks and a stormwater rain garden and kiosk.
Significant shoreline improvements at the park will add and improve accessible facilities so that fishing and boating opportunities can be enjoyed by people of all ages and abilities. This will include an accessible kayak launch, boarding piers, and fishing piers.
FOLKS volunteers have planted and maintain a native plant shoreline garden to demonstrate effective water run-off control methods. County officials acknowledged and thanked several private donors and volunteer organizations during their presentation.
Historic Buildings at Fish Camp Park are part of the plan.
The two historically preserved buildings at Fish Camp are the Corn Building and the Net House, both built in 1937 by the WPA (Works Progress Administration, a depression-era federal work program).
Fish Camp Park is named for a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources program that removed non-sport fish, especially carp, from the Yahara River and its associated chain of lakes and sold them in commercial fish markets. The Corn Building was used to store milk cans of corn used to feed carp while in a holding pond. The Net House was used for net and equipment storage and as a workplace for “skilled net men” to repair nets damaged as a result of seining for carp.
In recent years, Dane County and FOLKS have partnered on major improvements to the buildings including new shingles for the entire roof, repairing damaged siding, and completely painting the buildings. Old parking lot fencing and stored material was recently removed. The Net House was cleaned by FOLKS volunteers and used for educational displays during the event. In the Corn Building, the Dane County Sheriff department houses its boat used for lake safety patrols and emergencies. As the Lower Yahara River Trail proceeds, FOLKS and Dane County will continue to develop further plans to incorporate the historic buildings with the trail project and improve the natural beauty of the park for enjoyment by the community.
“There is a lot to see and do at Fish Camp County Park and FOLKS recommends you stop by. You will be surprised how nice it is,” said Peter Foy, the President of the FOLKS Board of Directors.