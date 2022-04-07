April 7 Upcoming Events Calendar

Cottage Grove
Friday, April 8: Fish fry
The Knights of Columbus will hold a dine-in or carry-out fish fry on Friday, April 8 at St. Patrick’s Church, 434 N. Main Street.
Saturday, April 9: Parkinson’s Half Marathon
There will be a half marathon, 5K, kid’s run and one-mile walk to benefit the Wisconsin Chapter of American Parkinson Disease Association on Saturday, April 9 through Cottage Grove and Deerfield beginning at 8 a.m. at the Glacial Drumlin Trailhead, 220 South Main Street.
Saturday, April 9: Egg hunt
The Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation department, along with the Optimist Club, will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m. at Northlawn Park, 900 N. Parkview Street. The hunt is open to children ages 0-8, and returns for the first time since 2019.
Sunday, April 10: Egg hunt
Infinity Martial Arts in Cottage Grove is hosting an egg hunt at 316 W. Cottage Grove Road on Saturday, April 10 at 10 a.m. Pre-registration is required.
Monona
April 7-10: Monona Grove High School musical
Monona Grove High School students will perform their annual high school musical from Thursday, April 7 to Sunday, April 10 at Monona Grove High School, 4400 Monona Drive. This year’s show is “Back to the 80s,” a 1980’s nostalgia jukebox musical. Showtimes are Thursday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 9 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 10 at 2 p.m.
Saturday, April 9: Bunny and Me Photo Shoot
The Monona parks and recreation department will hold socially-distanced photo sessions with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Winnequah Park on Nichols Road. Pre-registration is required.
Saturday, April 9: Exotic pet surrender
J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue, a local pet rescue, is holding an event on April 9 from 12-3 p.m. at Aldo Leopold Nature Center, 330 Femrite Drive. If people need to rehome exotic pets they can no longer care for, they can drop them off during the event. There will also be a presentation about invasive species, animal ambassadors to meet and a photo booth.
Saturday, April 16: Super Secret Egg Hunt
Monona Parks & Recreation will hold an egg hunt at a super secret location on Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. Pre-registration is required, and locations will be emailed out 24 hours before the event. Each location will have no more than 100 people.
McFarland
Saturday, April 9: Superhero Training Camp
The McFarland High School chapter of DECA is hosting a Superhero Training Camp for children age 3 to fifth grade on Saturday, April 9 from 9-11:30 a.m. at the high school, 5301 Farwell Street. Children can participate in teamwork activities, games and try out their “superhero” skills.
Saturday, April 9: Egg hunt
Dan Chin Homes and the McFarland House Cafe are hosting their fourth-annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9 at noon at Arnold Larson Park, 6002 Exchange Street. Event includes a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny, free mimosas for the adults, egg hunt and cookout to benefit the Dan Chin Homes Foundation.
Saturday, April 9: Big Little Dance
The McFarland High School chapter of DECA is hosting a Big Little Dance for children ages 3 to fifth grade on April 9 from 5:30-8 p.m. at McFarland High School, 5103 Farwell Street. Festivities include snacks, a photo booth, teamwork activities and dancing.
Madison
April 7-14: Master recycler program
Sustain Dane, a Dane County sustainability advocacy group, is holding a workshop on Thursday, April 7 at 12 p.m. and Thursday, April 14 at 12 p.m., teaching people to become a master recycler. Topics include what makes recycling work, barriers, waste streams, items to recycle, and more.
Saturday, April 9: Breakfast with the bunny
The River Food Pantry, 2201 Darwin Road, is hosting a curbside breakfast with the Easter bunny on Saturday, April 9 from 8-10:30 a.m. Event includes a drive-through breakfast, goodie bags for children, and visits with the bunny. Pay what you can, proceeds benefit the pantry.
April 9-10: Quad Con
There will be a pop culture celebration called Quad Con on April 9 and 10 at East Towne Mall from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s a free event focusing on comics, art, video games, toys, board games, sci-fi and more.
Saturday, April 9: Mini Market
There will be a Madison Makers Market at Delta Beer Lab, 167 E. Badger Road., on Saturday, April 9 from 3-8 p.m.
