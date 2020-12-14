Seven Madison eastside churches, including churches in McFarland and Monona, have collaborated to present a fun and faith-filled activity this season.
Called the Advent Adventure, the community is invited to visit these seven churches to hear the story of the season, along with light displays, favorite songs, and prayers at each location.
The Advent Adventure is presented by the ELCA Eastside Madison Churches now through January 6, 2021. Participating churches include: McFarland Lutheran Church, Hope Lutheran, New Life, Messiah Lutheran, Trinity Lutheran, St. Mark’s Lutheran and St. Stephen’s Lutheran.
The Advent Adventure is a self-guided driving tour to see the lights and hear the music of Christmas. Participating churches have created outdoor light displays and the opportunity to enjoy the Christmas story and favorite carols. At each stop, drivers will hear a familiar carol, a reading from the Bible and a prayer for the world. The tour can be taken at a leisurely pace all at once or in segments. As drivers arrive at each church, they can log into a YouTube link or call a toll-free number to hear the reading, carol and prayer. A downloadable tour guide is at https://scsw-elca.org/events/adventadventure/
There is also an option to enjoy the Advent Adventure without ever leaving home. Each church has created a short video that includes a reading of a part of the Christmas story, a familiar carol and a prayer for peace, healing, celebration and other topics. The videos can be found on YouTube at bit.ly/eastsideadventadventure.
The Eastside Madison Conference Churches are members of the South-Central Synod of Wisconsin of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (SCSW-ELCA). The SCSW-ELCA is one of 65 ELCA synods across the country. It consists of 138 congregations and worshiping communities across 13 counties in south-central Wisconsin. The synod welcomes people of every race, background, age, political affiliation, economic and social status, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, and mental and physical ability, while striving to enable all people to participate fully in the life and work of the church and its expressions.
