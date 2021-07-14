Former McFarland Lioness Club becomes McFarland Lioness/Lions Club

The McFarland Lioness Club, originally chartered on September 12, 1977, held its last meeting on Monday, June 14th, 2021 with a farewell dinner and thank-you for the Club’s many years of service by District Governor, Tammy Rockenbach.
The Lions Club International Board of Directors made a decision to end all Lioness Clubs after June 30, 2021. Clubs were given a choice to disband, convert to a Lions club or join an existing Lions club. After much discussion, the McFarland Lioness Club members decided to become the McFarland Lioness/Lions club. Converting to a Lioness/Lions Club allows the club to continue with the many fundraising and service opportunities it is known for. Some of the volunteer service projects include vision screening for young children, delivering greeting cards to the elderly, food drives for the McFarland Food Pantry, and collecting needed items for McFarland students and classrooms. Some of the fundraising projects include an annual spring raffle, poinsettia sale in November, and a bake sale held in conjunction with the McFarland Lions Chicken BBQ on Memorial Day. Money raised from these projects support many local organizations. Club members also build new friendships through social events held throughout the year including an annual holiday auction, summer outing and monthly dinner meetings.
A Charter meeting for the newly formed McFarland Lioness/Lions Club was also held on Monday, June 14, with a soft opening due to COVID-19 precautions. A more formal recognition/celebration of the new charter will be held in the fall. During the meeting, District Governor Tammy Rockenbach presented the members with the official charter and officers were elected.
There were 34 charter members recognized. They include: Janet Allwardt, Laura Bauer, Susan Bauer, Jean Blackmore, Pauline Boness, Ronna Estock, Pat Fuller, Janice Gallagher, Michelle Garvey, Sandy Hall, Heleen Hayden, Diane King, Cathy Kirby, Danita Lehnherr, Mary Link, Colleen McCormick, Roberta Mecum, Renee Metcalf, Wendy Motl, Carol Munch, Meggan O’Brien, Sue Richards, Ann Riegert, Cindy Schoenike, Gail Schwab, Cinda Schwedrsky, Nancy Sporer, Sara Sprang, Velma Strander, Sue Tuecke, Kim Van Brocklin, Jackie Voight, Mary Wheeler, and Pat Zapp.
The new board of officers consists of Sandy Hall, President and LCIF Coordinator, Laura Bauer, First Vice President and Service Coordinator, Wendy Motl, Second Vice President, Ann Riegert, Secretary, Diane King, Treasurer and Club Administrator, Rona Estock, Director, Mary Wheeler, Director, Cinda Schwedrsky, Director, Colleen McCormick, Membership Chairperson, Carol Munch, Skirt Twister, and Sue Tuecke, Marketing Chairperson.
The McFarland Lioness/Lions Club will be sponsored by the McFarland Lions Club. Jim Klubertanz, Bruce Voight, and Al Wheeler, members of the McFarland Lions were on hand to congratulate the new club.
The McFarland Lioness/Lions Club are members of Lions Clubs International, a global network of 1.4 million caring men and women serving together to improve their communities and the world.
The McFarland Lioness/Lions Club meets at 6:30 PM on the second Monday of each month (except July and August) at the Maple Tree Restaurant in McFarland. New members are always welcome. If you are interested in joining the McFarland Lioness/Lions, please contact any McFarland Lioness/Lion member or e-mail us at mcfarlandlioness@gmail.com.