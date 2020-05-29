James Earl Wilkinson, 51, from Winnebago, was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, eighth offense.
Wilkinson was stopped by a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper for deviating from lane of travel and not having working brake lights. During the traffic stop, which occurred at 12:28 a.m. Friday, May 29, on Highway 12 west of Highway 51, the trooper observed signs of impairment.
Standardized field sobriety tests were conducted. Wilkinson was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated, eighth offense.
