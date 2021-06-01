Feldner, Pennekamp score hat tricks in Spartan soccer victories

McFarland’s offense continued their goal-scoring barrage with a 10-0 victory over Big Foot on Friday, May 28.
Junior Avery Pennekamp opened the scoring in the first minute with a goal, assisted by senior Sarah Blakeslee. McFarland scored again in the 12th minute after senior Sydney Feldner found the back of the net.
McFarland’s offense hit their stride in the 29th minute when freshman Courtney Davis found freshman Ava Dean for a goal. Feldner scored again in the 30th minute after senior Haley Updike made the assist.
The Spartans’ lead jumped to 5-0 after Feldner assisted Updike in the 31st minute. Junior Grace Breuchel found the back of the net twice in the 36th and 38th minute. Junior Jaelyn White had the assist in the 36th minute.
Sophomore Sierra Binger scored a goal in the 59th minute, assisted by Blakeslee. The Spartans struck again in the 59th minute after freshman Emily Blattner found junior Greta Blau for the 9-0 lead.
Feldner completed the game with a hat trick in the 67th minute. Blau assisted Feldner for the goal.
McFarland remains undefeated with a record of 9-0. The Spartans remain tied for first in the Rock Valley Conference standings with Evansville.
McFarland 10
Clinton/Turner 0
The Spartans also made easy work of Clinton/Turner with a 10-0 victory on Thursday, May 27.
Junior Avery Pennekamp led the way with a hat trick and an assist for the Spartans.
Seniors Haley Updike and Sydney Feldner each added two goals. Feldner also recorded two assists in the victory, giving her 10 assists for the year.
Junior Grace Breuchel scored a goal and had an assist. Sophomore Sierra Binger and junior Jaelyn White found the back of the net in the win. Freshman Courtney Davis and senior Kimiya Pournik both had an assist in the Spartan victory.