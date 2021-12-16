Chase Quelle scores three goals in McFarland boys hockey win over DeForest; McFarland defeats Waupun, loses to Beaver Dam

A goal and an assist from junior forward Caleb DeChambeau lifted McFarland to a 3-1 victory over Waupun on Saturday, Dec. 11.
After a scoreless first period, McFarland got on the board with a goal from senior forward Simeon Pommerening, assisted by sophomore forward Mason Pommerening and DeChambeau. Waupun added its lone goal from Mason Holz before McFarland took back the lead with a goal from senior forward Aiden Gabrielse, assisted by junior forward Payton Hauge and junior defensemen Tegan O’Brien.
McFarland added another goal in the third period from DeChambeau, assisted by Simeon and Mason Pommerening. Senior goalie Jaden Devous recorded 18 saves in the win.
McFarland has a 3-3 record on the season.
McFarland 3, Waupun 1
M 0 2 1 3
W 0 1 0 1
1st period
2nd period
M- Simeon Pommerening, (Mason Pommerening, Caleb DeChambeau),1:07. W- Mason Holz, 7:30. M- Aiden Gabrielse (Payton Hauge, Tegan O’Brien), 10:00.
3rd period
M- Caleb DeChambeau (Simeon Pommerening, Mason Pommerening), 13:48.
Beaver Dam 5
McFarland 2
The McFarland boys hockey team went 1-8 on power plays in a 5-2 loss to Beaver Dam on Thursday, Dec. 9.
Beaver Dam scored twice in the first period with Boston Damon delivering on an assist from Gavin Hearley, and Alex Woods scoring on a short-handed goal, assisted by Jacob Lont.
In the second period, senior forward Aiden Gabrielse scored on a power play, the Spartans only conversion, to cut the deficit in half for the Spartans.
Beaver Dam pulled away in the third period with three goals. Brady Shaw scored on a power play off an assist from Bradyn Strachota, Evan Burchardt scored off assists from Hearley and Woods and Damon added a goal on a power play, with assists from Woods and Strachota.
Senior forward Simeon Pommerening scored the lone goal for McFarland off an assist from sophomore forward Mason Pommerening. Senior goalie Jaden Devous recorded 28 saves in the loss.
Beaver Dam 5, McFarland 2
B — 2 0 3 5
M — 0 1 1 2
1st period
B- Boston Damon (Gavin Hearley, Alex Woods), 1:31. B- Alex Woods (Jacob Lunt), 16:29.
2nd period
M- Aiden Gabrielse, 12:36.
3rd period
B- Brady Shaw (PP), (Bradyn Strachota), 3:23. B- Evan Burchardt (Gavin Hearley, Alex Woods), 12:48. B- Boston Damon (PP), (Alex Woods, Bradyn Stratchota), 15:16. M- Simeon Pommerneing (Mason Pommerening),15:37.
McFarland 6
DeForest 3
Senior defenseman Chase Quelle recorded a hat trick in a 6-3 McFarland win over the DeForest co-op hockey team on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
“As a defensemen, he’s really good at joining the rush and that’s where he was able to put the puck in the net,” said McFarland head coach Nick Tuma.
Throughout the first period, the Spartans controlled the puck and fired off 19 shots. Senior forward Simeon Pommerening snuck the puck past the DeForest keeper with senior forward Aiden Gabrielse and sophomore forward Mason Pommerening providing the assists. Mason Pommerening scored on a power play, assisted by Gabrielse.
“Mason Pommerening has been off to a pretty good start this season as a sophomore, so we’re looking forward to the next couple of years with him,” said Tuma.
The Spartans added two more before the end of the half with senior forward Alexander Gabrielse scoring with sophomore forward Drew Snyder and junior defenseman Tegan O’Brien with assists. Quelle scored with 19 seconds remaining in the period off an assist from Simeon Pommerening.
“We came out pretty excited for a conference game, been working all week on scoring goals and we were able to put some in early,” said Tuma.
DeForest got on the board with a goal from Avery O’Dea with assists from RJ Annen and Carter Brown with 2:51 gone by in the second period. Quelle put the Spartans up 5-1, scoring off an assist from junior forward Caleb DeChambeau. Alex Rashid cut the Spartan lead to 5-2 with O’Dea providing the assist.
In the third period, O’Dea added another goal off assists from Rashid and Brown, trimming the Spartan lead to 5-3. Quelle added his final goal with 8:36 elapsed as Simeon Pommerening and Aiden Gabrielse had the assists.
“We have a pretty good group of guys all together, we have three pretty solid lines,” said Tuma.
Senior goalkeeper Jaden Devous had 23 saves in the win.
McFarland 6, DeForest 3
M — 4 1 1 6
D — 0 2 1 3
1st period
M- Simeon Pommerening (Aiden Gabrielse, Mason Pommerening), 13:34. M- Mason Pommerening (Aiden Gabrielse, Caleb DeChambeau), 14:38. M- Alexander Gabrielse (Drew Snyder, Tegan O’Brien), 15:26. M- Chase Quelle (Simeon Pommerening), 16:41.
2nd period
D- Avery O’Dea (RJ Annen, Carter Brown), 2:51. M- Chase Quelle (Caleb DeChambeau), 4:30. D- Alex Rashid (Avery O’Dea), 15:13.
3rd period
D- Avery O’Dea (Alex Rashid, Carter Brown), 5:11. M- Chase Quelle (Simeon Pommerening), 8:36.