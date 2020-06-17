Juan Garcia has joined the team of real estate sales professionals at Exit Realty HGM.
Exit Realty HGM, 4211 W. Beltline Hwy., Madison, is a member of Exit Realty Upper Midwest's network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region.
