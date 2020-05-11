Wichita, Kansas, a city known for its vast aviation industry, will soon be the landing spot for a McFarland native and recent graduate of the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.
Jordan Smith learned he will serve his family medicine residency in Wichita on Match Day, when students of all United States medical schools learn where they are headed after graduation.
Smith, a 2012 graduate of McFarland High School, said Wichita was his first preference and he was very happy to learn he will begin his career in medicine there. He said there appears to be a strong bond in the city between physicians and the health care industry.
It’s been quite a journey for Smith, who never thought of becoming a doctor while he was attending high school. He was a star running back on the football team, a participant on the boys swimming team and ran track and field. Smith enrolled at Marquette University in Milwaukee where he joined the track and field team. As a junior, he won third place in the decathlon in the Big East Conference tournament.
Smith majored in biomechanical engineering, but his career path started to change after his sophomore year when he worked an internship at GE Healthcare in Milwaukee. He met some physicians, and they encouraged him to take a shot at a medical career. After shadowing those doctors and observing what they did, he decided to study medicine. He was admitted to the UW School of Medicine and Public Health in 2016.
“UW is the first school I interviewed at and the first school I heard back from,” Smith said. “When you apply to medical school, it’s a pretty challenging process. Once you are in, they really support you well and want you to do well.”
Most medical schools divide the four years into two segments with the first two years devoted to the classroom and the remaining two focused on clinical work. It was during this time that Smith chose to specialize in family medicine.
“Family physicians can deliver babies, work in the hospitals, work in clinics and meet a variety of needs,” Smith said.
He also participated in the medical school’s Wisconsin Academy of Rural Medicine (WARM) program where students can learn their craft in an area of the state where there is a shortage of physicians, nurses and clinics. He began to understand the challenge that Wisconsin is facing with the number of people needing medical help outpacing the number of health care professionals available.
“It’s concerning, definitely,” Smith said. “As our population ages and the baby boomer generation gets older, there will be a bigger need for care.”
Smith also participated in an organization called Doctors Ought to Care (DOC) where he spoke with schoolchildren about the importance of adopting healthy lifestyle, and worked at free clinics in Madison alongside volunteer physicians to help the poor receive medical care they otherwise couldn’t afford.
“It was extremely humbling. You see a lot of upstream determinants of health, things that cause or leave people with certain disease prophecies, due to lack of access to care, due to poverty, due to lack of availability to proper nutrition,” Smith said. “It gives you the extra motivation to work harder and give those patients what you can in those moments.”
Looking back on his years playing sports at McFarland, Smith credits a lot of coaches and teachers with encouraging him to pursue his ambitions and providing instruction on how to work hard and develop the mental toughness needed to achieve them.
“Involvement in sports and extracurricular activities taught me discipline, how to balance a lot of things, and triage my time and resources,” he said. “It taught me how to work hard and set my mind toward a goal.”
As Smith prepares to move to Wichita with his wife Michelle, who also went to McFarland High School and graduated with him in 2012, he feels fortunate to start his career in a field that appears to be a good fit for his talents and his personal obligations.
“I never really thought I’d become a doctor, and I feel fortunate to do something that I love,” he said.
