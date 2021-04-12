Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison has issued a call for partners who want to receive bikes in May 2021.
Qualified partners include 501c3 nonprofit organizations already serving area youth and families, schools, and community centers located in Dane County, Wisconsin. Providing bikes to community partners ensures that recipients meet the criteria of being underserved populations. Giveaways will occur on Saturday afternoons starting on May 8 and are invite only through the call for partners process.
Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison is a nonprofit organization that works in the transportation equity space. The mission of the organization is to see that every kid that wants a bicycle in Dane County has one. Each year, the organization strives to give away 1,500 to low income and diverse populations throughout Dane County. Free Bikes 4 Kidz has set an even bigger goal this year and hopes to give away 2,021 bikes in 2021.
Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison received more requests for bicycles in 2020 than ever before. The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a bike boom because many people have more time to enjoy the outdoors. As a result, many are finding bicycling to be a great option since it’s a socially distanced activity.
“We were able to give away 1,045 bikes in 2020 but we had requests of more than 2,500 bikes. While giving away over 1,000 bikes is a great start, we’ve barely scratched the surface of the need for bikes in Dane County,” Executive Director Kristie Goforth said. “So many amazing things come from a kid owning a bike. It helps build self confidence, independence, establishes healthy habits early on and creates positive lifelong memories. While we can’t do this without donations of bikes, we also need community partners to help us distribute the bikes and get them to those most in need.”
Donations can be made online at FB4KMadison.org or they can be mailed to PO Box 6594, Madison, WI 53716. Volunteers can sign up for three hour shifts on the website.
