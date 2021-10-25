A scoreless regional final between McFarland and Sugar River was decided in penalty kicks with McFarland winning 3-2 in the shootout on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Helping get the Spartans to the shutout was senior goalkeeper Matt Schutt, who saved a penalty kick early in the game. Schutt recorded 12 saves in the win.
Senior Zach Nichols, junior Keegan Bell and senior Kyle Connor converted penalty kicks to help the Spartans win regionals. McFarland (10-6-2) will travel to Mount Horeb (15-2-4) in the first round of sectionals at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28.
McFarland 4
West Salem 2
The McFarland Spartans came out with a vengeance, scoring four first-half goals on their way to a 4-2 victory over West Salem on Thursday, Oct. 21.
“We were happy to start off strong right out the gates, keep the pressure on them. To high press them in their half of the field and just try to keep the ball in their half in general,” said McFarland head coach Brett Ogorzalek.
Forcing West Salem on their side of the field, it was only a matter of time before the Spartans got on the board. Sophomore Niko Dabetic scored in the ninth minute off an assist from senior Zach Nichols. Nichols then put the Spartans up 2-0 with a goal off an assist from senior Karan Tara in the 19th minute.
Tara assisted junior Bubba Blair in the 32nd minute for a goal and junior Mason Brown scored unassisted in the 32nd minute as well, putting the Spartans up 4-0 at half.
In the second half, West Salem cut the deficit in half with two goals in the 58th and 60th minute. However, the Spartans hung on and advanced with a 4-2 victory.
“We felt comfortable at halftime when it was 4-0, and they hit those two incredible shots in the second half, two of them from distance, top corner, those were really nice shots. Nothing our defense or our goalkeeper could have done about it, so unfortunate that it was less comfortable towards the end, but our guys stuck in there and played really well for the entire 80 minutes,” said Ogorzalek.
Ranked as the sixth seed for their playoff bracket, McFarland will have to face tougher opponents throughout the playoffs, but that challenge isn’t new for the Spartans.
“We thought we probably deserved better than the six seed, but we’re not totally disappointed, and we got to go through all of the good teams anyway. We live for tough games, that’s kind of why we play soccer, it should be a lot of fun,” said Ogorzalek.
Senior goalkeeper Matt Schutt had one save in 40 minutes of action.