The “Turkey Gang” will not be hosting its free Thanksgiving Dinner this year.

This year would have been the 28th year that the “Turkey Gang” has offered free Thanksgiving meals to the McFarland Community and beyond at the American Legion in McFarland.

Because of the stress and hardship that COVID-19 has put on the restaurant industry, the “Turkey Gang” is asking people to support local restaurants in their quest to survive during the pandemic.

With that said, the “Turkey Gang” pledges to be back for Thanksgiving of 2021.

"Thanks for all your support, past, present and future," Karen and Mike Larson said.

