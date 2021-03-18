Numerous local agencies responded to a barn fire in the town of Dunn on Wednesday evening.

At approximately 5:20 p.m., Dane County Sheriff’s deputies, along with emergency services from Oregon, Evansville, Belleville, Fitchrona, Verona, McFarland, Stoughton and Monona responded to a structure fire at 1828 Sand Hill Road in the town of Dunn.

The 36-foot-by-90-foot barn contained wood and other supplies. The fire was most likely caused by a wood burning furnace used to heat the adjacent green houses. There were no injuries as result of the fire.

The building is considered a total loss and has an estimated value of $100,000.

