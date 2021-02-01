Leading 33-16 at halftime, the McFarland High School girls’ basketball team had control of the game Friday Jan. 29 at Evansville.
Despite the commanding halftime lead, the Spartans weren’t satisfied and refused to let up in the second half. That’s been the philosophy of Head Coach Sara Mallegni: to get better with every possession, every half and every game of basketball.
McFarland outscored the Blue Devils 37-19 in the second half and won in a rout, 70-35.
The Blue Devils, with only one senior on the roster, were no match for McFarland’s taller players: 6-foot-1 senior Katie Hildebrandt, who has signed a letter of intent to play Division I women’s college basketball at North Dakota State, and 5-foot-11 Teagan Mallegni, who led the team with a 19.9 point average in the Spartans’ first six games.
McFarland held an 11-9 lead in the first six minutes of the game, but went on a 17-3 run to open a 28-12 advantage with 3:46 before halftime. Two free throws by senior Morgan Butler gave the Spartans a comfortable 17-point cushion at halftime. But Teagan Mallegni said the team knew it could execute better on offense.
“As a team, we were not playing to our full potential,” she said. “Our offense was not where we wanted it to be so we just kept attacking and going strong.”
The Spartans’ offense strengthened its attack in the second half, as two consecutive 3-pointers by Mallegni and another by Hildebrandt put McFarland ahead 52-25 with 12:05 remaining. After that, coach Mallegni played her bench for the remainder of the game as Elise Freeman hit a three to put McFarland on top 65-34 with 5:00 remaining. Chloe Goecks hit McFarland’s final field goal with 30 seconds left to play.
“Our team did a very good job of controlling the court and staying in control of the game,” said Hildebrandt, who led McFarland with 23 points and contributed five rebounds, four assists, four steals and five blocked shots. She hit three of McFarland’s 10 shots from the arc. Mallegni scored 12 with three rebounds and two assists.
Other Spartan players had vital roles in the victory, including senior Lindsey Lonigro, who had nine points, 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals, and sophomore Adrienne Kirch, who pitched in with nine points and four rebounds.
Maria Messling led Evansville with 19 points and Ava Brandenburg scored 12.
McFarland hit 47 percent from the field, including 10-of-26 from the 3-point line, and sank 10 of 14 free throw attempts.
