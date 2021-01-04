After a successful pilot period in December, the Dane County Farmers’ Market (DCFM) will continue hosting its Wednesday Local Food Pick Ups inside of Pavilion 2 at the Alliant Energy Center through March 31.
Beginning on Jan. 6 and continuing through Feb. 17, the DCFM will operate biweekly (every other week) local food pick ups on Wednesdays at Pavilion 2 at the Alliant Energy Center. The DCFM will operate weekly local food pick ups on Wednesdays at Pavilion 2 from March 3 to March 31. Pavilion 2 provides shelter for DCFM vendors from winter weather as well as ample space for DCFM customers to drive through and have their pre-orders placed contactlessly into their vehicles by the DCFM vendors. The Wednesday Local Food Pick Up operates from 3:30-5:30pm.
“The Local Food Pick Ups have provided a consistent and safe way for our customers to connect with our farmers, bakers, and cheesemakers...” said Market Manager Sarah Elliott, “We are excited to continue to offer the pickups throughout the winter, a critical time for our farmers.”
To participate in the Local Food Pick Ups, customers must pre-order their products via the DCFM’s online marketplace, powered by WhatsGood. Customers place just one order which includes as many of the participating DCFM members’ products that they wish to purchase. Customers will enter the Alliant Energy Center complex via the Rusk Ave. entrance. When customers come pick up their products, they stay in their vehicles.
