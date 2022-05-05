May 5-13 Senior Meals

Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, May 5
Taco salad (Lettuce, beef, cheese, tomato, onion, black beans, salsa, sour cream)
Chips
Spanish rice
Tropical fruit
Apple slices
MO: No meat, extra beans
Friday, May 6
Chicken pasta salad/grapes
Tomato slices
Pickled beets
Wheat bread
Pie
MO: Veggie pasta salad
Monday, May 9
BBQ Rib
Corn
Baked beans
Dinner roll
Grapes
Pudding
MO: Cheese sandwich
Tuesday, May 10
Seafood pasta salad
Tomato wedges
Chinese cabbage salad
Wheat bread
Mixed melon
Italian ice
MO: Veggie pasta salad
Wednesday, May 11
Stuffed chicken
Twice-baked potato
Green beans
Applesauce
Wheat dinner roll
Ice cream
MO: Veggie patty
Thursday, May 12
Pork loin/gravy
Mashed potatoes
Glazed carrots
Cantaloupe
Rye bread
Fruit crisp
MO: No meat egg bake
Friday, May 13
Chicken salad
Croissant
Lettuce leaf
Coleslaw
Pears
Sherbet
MO: Cheese sandwich
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.
Thursday, May 5
Chicken Caesar Salad (lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing)
Copper penny salad
Applesauce
Rice pudding
MO: Hummus wrap
NCS: SF Pudding
NAS: Omit cheese
Friday, May 6
BBQ Ribs
Cheesy potatoes
Pickled beets
Dinner roll
Mandarin oranges
Lime sherbet cup
MO: Veggie meatballs
NCS: SF ice cream
Monday, May 9
Chicken a la King
Brown rice
Green beans
Vinegar corn salad
Fruit cocktail
Dreamsicle whip
MO: Soy a la King
NCS: Mandarin oranges
Tuesday, May 10
Enchilada casserole
Broccoli
Cauliflower
Peaches
Blueberry crisp
MO: Bean/cheese burrito
NCS: Fruit
SALAD OPTION: Tuna Salad
To substitute a salad with a regular menu item, call 608-838-7117 by 9 a.m. Monday
Wednesday, May 11
Italian sausage, peppers/onions
Coney bun
Oven-roasted potatoes
Stewed tomatoes
Cuties/Mandarin oranges
Cherry Italian ice
MO: Garden burger
NCS: SF ice cream
NAS: Chicken breast
Thursday, May 12
Chicken broccoli rice casserole
Carrot coins
Chickpea salad
Tropical fruit
Lemon loaf cake
MO: Veggie chicken broccoli casserole
NCS: SF jello
Friday, May 13
Teriyaki glazed chicken breast
Brown rice
Asian vegetable blend
Edamame salad
Mandarin oranges
Chocolate pudding cup
MO: Veggie teriyaki glazed chicken
NCS: SF pudding