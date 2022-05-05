 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May 5-13 Senior Meals

Colonial Club

The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.

Thursday, May 5

Taco salad (Lettuce, beef, cheese, tomato, onion, black beans, salsa, sour cream)

Chips

Spanish rice

Tropical fruit

Apple slices

MO: No meat, extra beans

Friday, May 6

Chicken pasta salad/grapes

Tomato slices

Pickled beets

Wheat bread

Pie

MO: Veggie pasta salad

Monday, May 9

BBQ Rib

Corn

Baked beans

Dinner roll

Grapes

Pudding

MO: Cheese sandwich

Tuesday, May 10

Seafood pasta salad

Tomato wedges

Chinese cabbage salad

Wheat bread

Mixed melon

Italian ice

MO: Veggie pasta salad

Wednesday, May 11

Stuffed chicken

Twice-baked potato

Green beans

Applesauce

Wheat dinner roll

Ice cream

MO: Veggie patty

Thursday, May 12

Pork loin/gravy

Mashed potatoes

Glazed carrots

Cantaloupe

Rye bread

Fruit crisp

MO: No meat egg bake

Friday, May 13

Chicken salad

Croissant

Lettuce leaf

Coleslaw

Pears

Sherbet

MO: Cheese sandwich

McFarland Senior Outreach

Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.

Thursday, May 5

Chicken Caesar Salad (lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing)

Copper penny salad

Applesauce

Rice pudding

MO: Hummus wrap

NCS: SF Pudding

NAS: Omit cheese

Friday, May 6

BBQ Ribs

Cheesy potatoes

Pickled beets

Dinner roll

Mandarin oranges

Lime sherbet cup

MO: Veggie meatballs

NCS: SF ice cream

Monday, May 9

Chicken a la King

Brown rice

Green beans

Vinegar corn salad

Fruit cocktail

Dreamsicle whip

MO: Soy a la King

NCS: Mandarin oranges

Tuesday, May 10

Enchilada casserole

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Peaches

Blueberry crisp

MO: Bean/cheese burrito

NCS: Fruit

SALAD OPTION: Tuna Salad

To substitute a salad with a regular menu item, call 608-838-7117 by 9 a.m. Monday

Wednesday, May 11

Italian sausage, peppers/onions

Coney bun

Oven-roasted potatoes

Stewed tomatoes

Cuties/Mandarin oranges

Cherry Italian ice

MO: Garden burger

NCS: SF ice cream

NAS: Chicken breast

Thursday, May 12

Chicken broccoli rice casserole

Carrot coins

Chickpea salad

Tropical fruit

Lemon loaf cake

MO: Veggie chicken broccoli casserole

NCS: SF jello

Friday, May 13

Teriyaki glazed chicken breast

Brown rice

Asian vegetable blend

Edamame salad

Mandarin oranges

Chocolate pudding cup

MO: Veggie teriyaki glazed chicken

NCS: SF pudding

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK