If you think driving on the Beltline every day is a grim battle for survival, think of driving against more than 100 cars on an enclosed multi-turn track.
That’s what fans will see Sunday Sept. 6 when Madison International Speedway (MIS) hosts the Impact Survival Series (ISS) in the 2.4 Hours of Les MIS Roval race.
The half-mile oval will be converted into a challenging road course with more than 100 cars expected to enter.
The green flag will drop at 2 p.m. The admission price will be based on local gathering limits.
The cars will be four-cylinder models, and according to ISS, it’s a very affordable way for drivers to live the racing dream.
“In too many racing programs, the playing field is tilted toward the team with the most money. Without serious financial backing, many great racers will never see competition at even the late model level, let alone beyond,” according to the ISS Web site. “The ever-escalating cost of racing has parked many an aspiring star. Our series has some of the most incredible drivers that never made the big time.”
The Web site added that the MIS road course will test the drivers’ ability to pace themselves, keep a level head and not use up their equipment.
The winner of the race will receive $5,000 with the top 20 finishers receiving prize money.
The race will have no caution periods and one break is scheduled. Pit stops will take place on the track.
Madison International Speedway is located at 1122 Sunrise Road in Oregon. For more information, visit www.misracing.com or call (608) 835-9700.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.