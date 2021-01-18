Freshman goalie Ray Wheaten had a tough night between the pipes when the McFarland High School hockey team played a Jan. 16 game at Janesville.
The Bluebirds scored five first-period goals and went on to pound the Spartans 6-2.
Lucas Young scored Janesville’s first goal on the power play at 4:47 of the first period, Tyler Steuck added an even-strength goal at 8:08 and Walker Kulas tallied shorthanded at 9:21 to give the Bluebirds a 3-0 lead. Even-strength goals by Jake Schaffner and Lucas Vogt increased Janesville’s advantage to 5-0 at the first intermission.
The Spartans’ offense sputtered in the first period with no shots on goal while Janesville had 17.
After a scoreless second period, McFarland junior Aiden Gabrielse scored the team’s first goal at 3:10 of the third period off assists from junior Simeon Pommerening and sophomore Paul Morris. But the Bluebirds got that goal back 13 seconds later as Vogt scored his second of the night to give Janesville a 6-1 lead. Gabrielse made it a two-goal night on the power play with 68 seconds left in the game as sophomores Teagan O’Brien and Cal DeChambeau earned the assists.
Wheaten was credited with 32 saves off 38 Janesville shots on goal. The Bluebirds’ Cody Kaas had 16 saves on 18 McFarland shots.
The Spartans travel to Sauk Prairie on Monday Jan. 25 with faceoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
Spartans 6
Baraboo 5
Senior forward Benjamin Hoang scored a three-goal hat trick and had two assists as the Spartans won a shootout over the Thunderbirds. Hoang, who entered the game with three goals and seven assists in 45 varsity games, scored even strength at 3:26 of the first period off an assist from freshman Mason Pommerening. Hoang and Pommerening assisted on McFarland’s next two goals by Simeon Pommerening and Cal DeChambeau, but Baraboo had three first-period scores, all on the power play, to tie up the game 3-3 at the first intermission. The Thunderbirds added another power play goal with less than a minute into the second period, but McFarland junior Chase Quelle tied things up at 2:49 as Mason Pommerening and DeChambeau earned the helpers.
McFarland took the lead for good with two even-strength goals in the first 2:04 of the third period, both off the stick of Hoang to give the Spartans 6-4 advantage. Mason Pommerening, Quelle and DeChambeau were granted the assists.
Baraboo added a goal with 12 seconds left in regulation, but couldn’t get closer.
Wheaten saved 40 shots on goal for the Spartans, and Baraboo’s Andrew Schaetzl stopped 20-of-26 McFarland shots. McFarland was whistled for 10 penalties and spent a total 23 minutes in the box.
