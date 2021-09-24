McFarland Legion honors veterans in November events

The McFarland American Legion will hold several events in early November to honor veterans.
The McFarland American Legion Post 534 is holding a breakfast and ceremony to honor World War II veterans on Sunday, Nov. 7 at the Legion on Burma Road in McFarland. All veterans will receive free breakfast that morning. Followign teh breakfast, there will be a ceremony honoring World War II veterans. World War II veterans should contact Dale Sandkey at 608-395-5942 by Oct. 1.
The Legion will also will host an exhibit honoring Vietnam War veterans from Nov. 9-14 at the Legion from 2-7 p.m. The Vietnam War traveling wall, a display of photos of all fallen soldiers, will be set up all week. The exhibit is open to the public.
Veterans Day is celebrated each year on Nov. 11.