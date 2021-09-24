You are the owner of this article.
McFarland Legion honors veterans in November events

American Legion swearing in 1.jpg
The officers of the McFarland American Legion Post 534 were sworn into office on June 24, along with the officers of the Legion Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion. More photos, page A6.

 Madeline Westberg

The McFarland American Legion will hold several events in early November to honor veterans.

The McFarland American Legion Post 534 is holding a breakfast and ceremony to honor World War II veterans on Sunday, Nov. 7 at the Legion on Burma Road in McFarland. All veterans will receive free breakfast that morning. Followign teh breakfast, there will be a ceremony honoring World War II veterans. World War II veterans should contact Dale Sandkey at 608-395-5942 by Oct. 1.

The Legion will also will host an exhibit honoring Vietnam War veterans from Nov. 9-14 at the Legion from 2-7 p.m. The Vietnam War traveling wall, a display of photos of all fallen soldiers, will be set up all week. The exhibit is open to the public.

Veterans Day is celebrated each year on Nov. 11.

