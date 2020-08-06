A nearly half-million dollar repair and replacement of the parking lot at McFarland High School is underway.
McFarland School District Superintendent Andrew Briddell said the project has been on the district’s schedule for some time, and that work is being completed based on the current conditions of the asphalt and base.
“We have been holding off on this work until after the building construction was completed,” he said.
The project is part of the 2020-21 capital budget.
Four companies were invited to bid on the project, and the McFarland School Board voted in July to hire Wolf Paving, which bid $479,517 for the base bid and two alternates.
The base bid for the north parking lot totaled $303,628. The first alternate, for the front drive, totaled $123,739, and the second alternate, for the east parking lot, totaled $52,150.
Payne and Dolan bid $537,676 for the three projects, and Poblocki Paving bid $625,944.
TriCounty Paving did not bid on the work.
