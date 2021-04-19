The McFarland and Monona Grove girls tennis teams did not have any automatic qualifiers after a WIAA sectional meet held at Ahuska Park on Wednesday, April 14, but both programs will still be represented at state.
For the Spartans, No. 1 singles player Laura Maudlin, a sophomore, received a special qualifier for the state meet, which will be held Thursday and Friday at Lake Geneva Tennis Club and Badger High School, and will face Fond du Lac sophomore Melissa Petrinski (7-3 overall) on Thursday.
For the Silver Eagles, sophomore Kate Walsh and freshman Marissa Light garnered a special qualifier in doubles, facing off with Madison West senior Sophia Knigge and junior Abby Lin, who are 4-2 overall and seeded eighth, today at 9 a.m. in the first round. Walsh and Light enter with a 5-1 record.
The Spartans finished eighth with 13 points while Monona Grove was ninth (10 points) in the final sectional standings.
In No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles, quarterfinal winners were guaranteed state berths while the victors in No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles also made it through.
Maudlin lost her quarterfinal match to Middleton freshman Netra Somasundaram 6-1, 6-1.
Light/Walsh fell 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 1 doubles flight quarters to Middleton seniors Karsen Dettman and Noor Rajpal.
McFarland’s Sadie Bartzen and Lexi Kohn also fell in the No. 1 doubles quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-1 decision to Fond du Lac sophomore Mia Bahr and senior Madeline Kleinke.
Abigail Komro competed for the Spartans at No. 4 singles, winning the third-place match over Sun Prairie’s Lauren Schmitz 6-3, 6-4 after a 6-0, 6-1 defeat to Middleton’s Bella Conrad in the semis.
Paige Hanson played for the Silver Eagles at No. 3 singles, but went 0-2 including a 1-6, 6-3, 10-6 loss to Sun Prairie’s Lexi Stein in the third-place match.
Team scores: Middleton 53; Madison West 36; Madison Memorial 34; Fond du Lac 24; Sun Prairie 17; Madison La Follette 14, Madison East 14; McFarland 13; Monona Grove 10; Columbus 2.
Automatic state qualifiers: Middleton 4; Madison Memorial 2; Madison West 2; Fond du Lac 1; Madison La Follette 1.
Rock Valley tennis tournament
McFarland sophomore Laura Maudlin won the No. 1 singles flight and seniors Kimiya Pournik and Lauren Shields won the No. 2 doubles flight at Friday’s rescheduled Rock Valley girls tennis tournament in Edgerton.
Maudlin won two matches en route to the championship, improving to 8-1 this season.
She beat Columbus senior Aly Theilen 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals. Maudlin then earned a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Jefferson sophomore Gracie Niebler in the finals.
Pournik and Shields needed three victories for their title. The tandem ousted Edgerton seniors Isabella Gilmour and Karyle Smrecek 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the finals. They also beat Whitewater’s Haley Street and Brennan-Fox Simes 7-5, 6-0 (opening round) and Columbus senior Elizabeth Giese and Ella Purvis 6-3, 1-6, 10-7 (semifinals).
Spartans junior Sarah Kopp took third at No. 3 singles, defeating Columbus junior Macy Woodward 6-3, 6-0 in the third-place match after a 6-1, 6-3 loss to Whitewater senior Mariana Cano in the semis.
Senior Natalie Curtis went 0-2 at No. 3 singles, finishing in fourth place.
Senior Abigail Komro placed second at the No. 4 singles flight, beating Edgerton senior Arantza Rojas-Ceron 6-2, 6-0 in the semis before falling to Jefferson’s Alivia Dearborn 6-0, 6-0 in the final.
In doubles, McFarland’s top flight of juniors Sadie Bartzen and Lexi Kohn took third, losing to Jefferson’s Eden Dempsey and Meghan Magner 2-6, 6-3, 10-5 during the semifinals before bouncing back for a 6-2, 7-5 win over Abbi Olson and Ashley Olson from Columbus.
McFarland seniors Hannah Johnson and Kylie Babcock placed second at No. 3 doubles, falling to Jefferson seniors Brittney Mengel and Jordan Kolehouse 6-2, 6-2 in the title match. The pair beat Hailey Borreson and Chloe Borreson from Columbus 6-1, 6-0 in the semis.
