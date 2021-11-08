McFarland boys soccer defeated in state semifinal against Notre Dame

In a rematch from the 2021 Alternate-Fall Division 2 State Championship game, McFarland could not replicate the same success it had, falling 2-0 to Notre Dame in the state semifinal game in Milwaukee on Friday, Nov. 5.
“They returned most of their key players from last year, so we knew they would be a really strong team,” said McFarland head coach Brett Ogorzalek. “They obviously did really well this year, and I don’t think they were hit by too many injuries in general, so they were at full strength.”
Taking a 0-0 tie into halftime was no easy challenge for McFarland as Notre Dame controlled most of the possession, outshooting the Spartans 8-0 in the half.
In the second half, the Tritons broke through with Emmett Lawton crossing in a ball to Garret Watzka, who headed a goal into the far post to take a 1-0 lead in the 57th minute. The same duo struck again as Lawton assisted Watzka in the 60th minute to put Notre Dame up 2-0.
“We knew Emmett Lawton had something like 30 goals and 15 assists this season, so we knew he was certainly an incredible player that we needed to contain if we had any chance of staying in the game,” said Ogorzalek.
Seniors Zach Nichols and Riley Turner each sent a shot off in the second half, but neither broke the shutout as the Spartans (11-7-3) were eliminated. Senior goalkeeper Matt Schutt had five saves in the loss.
“It was obviously a special senior class, the one thing that stands out in my mind is this is the first class that went to the state tournament all four years,” said Ogorzalek.
The senior class includes four-year starters like Nichols, Schutt, and Kyle Connor, along with Turner, Karan Tara, Matthew Miller, Cole Weaver, Ryan Clarke and Brian Onana. Four state tournament appearances, a state championship win, two second-place finishes and 51 wins is the legacy these group of seniors leave behind.
Notre Dame (20-3-3) lost the Division 3 State Championship against Shorewood in a penalty kick shootout.