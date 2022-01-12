McFarland boys hockey earns wins against Stoughton and Milton

McFarland freshman forward Ty Paulios recorded a hat trick in an 8-1 McFarland victory over Stoughton on Thursday, Jan. 6.
After a scoreless first period, sophomore forward Drew Snyder put the Spartans ahead with a goal in the second period. Stoughton tied the game at 1-1 before Paulios scored his first of the night, assisted by senior forwards Alexander Gabrielse and Simeon Pommerening. Pommerening pushed the McFarland lead to 3-1 with a goal, assisted by senior defenseman Chase Quelle.
In the third period, Quelle scored with an assist from junior forward Tegan O’Brien. Paulios extended the lead to 5-1 with a goal on a power play, assisted by sophomore forward Mason Pommerening and Simeon Pommerening. Paulios connected on another power-play goal, assisted by Mason Pommerening and Quelle.
Sophomore forward Benjamin Bruno scored, assisted by sophomore defenseman Sean Pritchard and junior forward Payton Hauge. Junior forward Paul Morris scored the final goal for McFarland off a power play, assisted by Mason Pommerening.
Sophomore goalie Raymond Wheaten had 21 saves, and McFarland improves its record to 7-7 on the season.
McFarland 8, Stoughton 1
M 0 3 5 — 8
S 0 1 0 — 1
2nd period
M- Drew Snyder, 2:53. S- Hayden Schreier (PP), (Colby Thompson), 4:58. M- Ty Paulios (Alexander Gabrielse, Simeon Pommerening), 13:59. M- Simeon Pommerening (Chase Quelle), 14:26.
3rd period
M- Chase Quelle (Tegan O’Brien), 1:21. M- Ty Paulios (PP), (Mason Pommerening, Simeon Pommerening), 6:44. M- Ty Paulios (PP), (Mason Pommerening, Chase Quelle), 8:17. M- Benjamin Bruno (Sean Pritchard, Payton Hauge), 9:07. M- Paul Morris (PP), (Mason Pommerening), 10:55.
McFarland 5
Milton 4
The McFarland Spartans came-from-behind to defeat the Milton Redhawks 5-4 on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
With Milton (5-6-1) leading 4-0 in the second period, junior defenseman Tegan O’Brien helped the Spartans inch back with a goal, assisted by junior forward Payton Hauge and senior forward Alexander Gabrielse. Senior defenseman Chase Quelle also scored, assisted by senior forward Simeon Pommerening.
In the third period, Mason Pommerening and Simeon Pommerening each scored on power-play goals to tie the game. Junior forward Caleb DeChambeau scored the go-ahead goal, assisted by Simeon Pommerening and sophomore forward Mason Pommerening.
Sophomore goalie Raymond Wheaton had 18 saves, and split time in net with senior goalie Jaden Devous.
McFarland 5, Milton 4
M 2 2 0 — 4
McF 0 2 3 — 5
1st period
M- Gannon Kligora (Owen Boll), 0:44. M- Gannon Kligora (Ty Johnson), 8:06.
2nd period
M- Gannon Kligora (Mason Pusateri, Tyler Ellis), 1:41. M- Mason Pusateri (Owen Boll, Gannon Kligora), 2:54. McF- Chase Quelle (Simeon Pommerening), 9:12. McF- Tegan O’Brien (Payton Hauge, Alexander Gabrielse), 12:52.
3rd period
McF- Simeon Pommererning (PP), 1:02. McF- Mason Pommerening (PP), 7:23. McF- Caleb DeChambeau (Mason Pommerening, Simeon Pommerening), 8:50.