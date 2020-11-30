COVID-19 didn't stop community members from opening theirs wallets and hearts this holiday season for the annual St. Vincent de Paul personal goods drive at Christ the King Church in McFarland.
Over 60 grocery bags, weighing 550 pounds, were donated at the drive. These bags were full of shampoo, toothpaste, detergent, paper goods and more hard goods that were gathered for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
The personal goods will be added to the prepackaged Second Harvest food boxes to be given out at the Madison Pantry, In addition, a cash donation was made by the parishioners which was doubled by an anonymous donor on SVDP Giving Tuesday.
Representatives from the Saint Vincent de Paul Pantry said October was their busiest month ever. Last week was double the need of a year ago. The pantry is grateful to Christ the King for helping our neighbors in need.
