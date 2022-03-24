McFarland School Board candidates share views

Three candidates running for two seats on the McFarland School Board this April shared their views on equity, communication, educator retention, mental health needs and future challenges facing education, during a community forum last week.
The forum was put on by the McFarland Cable Channel on March 12, and moderated by Amy Guthrie, a McFarland resident and teacher in another school district.
To watch a replay of the forum, visit www.mcfarlandcablechannel.com, check out McFarland Cable’s Youtube Channel, tune in to TDS cable channel 1009 or watch Spectrum cable channel 982.
Candidates
Two current school board members, Arlyn Halvorson and Christine Pribbenow, are not seeking re-election on April 5, leaving three to vye for their seats. Those candidates are Meghan Fessler, Tom Mooney and Samantah Zeilenga.
Fessler is a McFarland resident with two children in the district. She has lived in the community for 8 years. She works as a CPA, and works with several area nonprofit organizations. She has experience volunteering in McFarland classrooms, with the McFarland Equity Porject, and with the Dan Chin Homes Foundation serving local families in financial need.
Mooney is a former educator who has lived in the school district for more than 35 years. He served for 27 years as a principal in McFarland, and previously served on both the McFarland School Board and the McFarland Village Board. Mooney also has experience with local organizations like the Optimist Club, Lions Club and other groups.
Zeilenga is a McFarland High School graduate and a parent to a current school district student. Prior to the pandemic, Zeilenga worked as a paralegal. She serves on the Indigenous Committee of the McFarland Equity Project, advocating for care of local native burial mounds, and has experience with receiving services for students with disabilities.
Communication
Communication was a major theme during the forum. Candidates were asked how they plan to engage in effective communication and problem-solving with the community, and how to balance the needs of stakeholders in the district.
Zeilenga said improving communication was one of her main motivators for running for office, and that it’s required for problem-solving. She said she hopes students will have a voice in decisions made on their behalf, and said the school board needs to engage creatively and openly with community members. There’s also a need in the district, she said, to make answers to commonly-asked questions more accessible for parents and residents.
Zeilenga added that all school district residents come with different experiences, needs and hopes. Acknowledging the constraints facing the district, learning from one another, and being more creative could benefit the school board, she said.
Fessler said that at a time when the feeling of division is common, given the COVID-19 pandemic and current political context, communication is the way to solve problems. She emphasized the importance of seeking to understand where people are coming from, creating a safe space for communication to happen and seeking compromise.
Fessler said to balance the needs of all community members, it’s important to listen and really understand where people are coming from, seek out diverse perspectives, gather as much data as possible, and figure out what’s best for the whole district.
Mooney said communication and problem solving require active listening, patience, understanding and empathy, and trying to see things through other peoples’ perspectives. He approaches communication, he said, by seeking to understand people, listening first, looking for mutually beneifcial solutions and working toward a greater goal.
To balance the needs of many people in the district, Mooney said he’d prioritize being proactive, working toward a vision and bringing people together to talk about their ideas and needs.
Staff recruitment and retention
Fessler said to keep and support educators in the district, McFarland should protect educator’s time and encourage strong work-life balance. While districts are facing financial challenges, she added, and school districts may not have access to as many resources as needed, they must protect educator well-being, and adjust educational expectations if necessary.
Mooney said the district should make sure that it is collecting accurate feedback as to why teachers may be leaving their positions, and create an action plan that reflects that data. Offering peer support for teachers, optimizing instructional time and protecting planning time are also important, he added.
Zeilenga said in addition to ongoing conversations with staff members and listening to the needs, school boards must work to address the factors that are limiting school districts financially, by advocating in state politics. “Passion only lasts so long when you don’t feel properly compensated or valued,” Zeilenga said. McFarland needs to “step outside of our community, and advocate to the legislature for what our district needs.”
State advocacy
When asked whether they’d be willing to advocate for the district at the state level, all three candidates said they would. All three said they would ask for increased funding for districts, the repeal of Act 10 and increased understanding from lawmakers.
“I would encourage all politicians to step into classrooms in their district,” Mooney said. “Many have no idea what teachers are being challenged with. Today’s classroom isn’t the classroom we all went through.”
“Get your foot off our backs and let us educate, and then give us money to pay our teachers,” Zeilenga said.
“Monetary resources available to schools are not what they should be. Education is one of the most important foundations of a society, and I feel that’s where our investment should be. Sometimes we’re not given those financial resources,” Fessler said.
Equity
Mooney said communication is central to equity, making sure that parents, students are being heard. He said the district needs measurable goals for weighing equity actions, and needs to make sure opportunities in and out of the classroom are equitable. “I believe all students can learn and will learn,” he said.
Zeilenga said in conversations of equity and injustice, organizations like school boards need to center on the voices of people who are affected, and amplify voices of marginalized communities. School boards also need clear goals and standards, accountability, and a swift response to inequity, Zeilenga said.
Fessler said she believes the district needs more data to inform equity decisions, with surveys, listening sessions and active listening, especially data from people who school boards may not typically hear from.
“Without the right voices, hearing the right voices for whatever program we’re looking at, we’re not going to have the right data to make the right decisions,” she said.
Mental health needs
Zeilenga said current high caseloads of school counselors are a “major problem,” and said the district must hire more counseling staff to connect students to mental health resources. High case loads, she added, weigh on staff members as well and may contribute to burnout or staff turnover.
Fessler said districts may need to prioritize student and staff wellbeing over educational performance, in order to address current mental health needs. Districts should consider creative partnerships with established mental health organizations and resources to reach students and staff, Fessler said
Mooney cited steps the district has already taken to address mental health needs, like hiring additional staff, offering professional development to staff, and mental health grant applications. He added that hiring more staff will help alleviate stress, lowering class sizes and building relationships between students and staff.
Roles on the board
When asked to describe the role of a school board member and how they would engage in that role, Mooney said he viewed the McFarland School Board as a policy-making body, charged with communicating those policies to the public. He said it’s the role of the board to be a collaborative partner.
Zeilenga said she sees board members as answering directly to the community, tasked with explaining decisions to the community and taking responsibility for those.
Fessler said she views the board as an opportunity for servant leadership, which develops the vision for the school district as a whole, and said she would work toward removing barriers for administrators to execute the vision.
Strengths of the district
Fessler identified McFarland’s strengths as community support and engagement, partnerships between the district and other groups, and engaged parents and educators.
Zeilenga said an engaged greater community, staff and community member commitment, and student engagement, specifically through activism, are the district’ strengths.
Mooney said the support of educators, families, local service organizations and the support of local municipalities all benefit the district.