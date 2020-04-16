As with most meal sites these days, the McFarland senior citizen meal site is only providing home-delivered service due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Wisconsin’s safer-at-home order.
Advanced notice is still required to sign up; however, homebound status is waived as a criteria, although most seniors should be home by nature of the health care situation.
The Senior Outreach Services delivery schedule has changed as well, from five days to three days, and the menu has been changed to reflect that. Participants receive the same amount of meals but only have them delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
The meal delivered is what is on the menu for that day, but it is doubled and can be eaten the next day or frozen. All the home-delivery meal programs contracted under the Area Agency on Aging is on a similar schedule.
Seniors facing food insecurity due to financial concerns or because of restrictions or limitations related to grocery shopping should contact Senior Outreach Services to discuss available resources by calling 838-7117.
Residents who have concerns regarding their elderly neighbors should consider reaching out to them and notify McFarland Senior Outreach if they can help in any way.
