Feb. 17-25 Senior News

For more information on the Monona Senior Center, visit http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center, listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona, visit http://www.facebook.com/mononaseniorcenter or call 608-222-3415. Please call in advance to register if you plan to attend.
Volunteer Opportunities — Ready to lend a helping hand? Monona Senior Center has volunteer opportunities for you to share your gifts of time & talent. If you are looking for a few hours a week or even a few a month, give a call to 608-222-3415 and ask for a staff member to discuss volunteering.
Wednesday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m. — Blue Mounds State Park Virtual Hike: Join us on a virtual hike as we explore the highest point in southwest Wisconsin. Call the center at 608-222-3415 to get the Zoom link. Or if you would like to use our iPad lending program to view.
Wednesday, Feb. 23, 4-5:30 p.m. Via Zoom — Let’s Cook Together: Join UW Medical School students as they lead you through cooking simple, healthy recipes with six ingredients or less! We will send you the recipe and you pick up the ingredients. Register by calling 222-3415, please include your email so we can send you the Zoom Link.
Thursday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m. – Heart Health Zoom Presentation: Shannon Gabriel, Registered Nurse and Healthy Aging Coordinator at NewBridge will bring us valuable information on Heart Health. Call 608-222-3415 to register and leave us your email. We will send the link.
Thursday, Feb. 24 at 8:45 a.m. — Senior Shape-Up: This free, in person video class series combines chair based exercises with movement using tools to increase strength, flexibility & tone.
Weights and bands provided and we meet at the lower level in the Senior Center.
Zoom Fitness Programs: Call to get the Zoom link at 608-222-3415 we have openings
Mondays: Tai Chi Balance at 11 a.m. — Chair Yoga Express at 2 p.m.
Tuesday: Mindful Movement for Health at 10 a.m.
Thursdays: Chair Yoga at 10 a.m. — Cup of Chi at 11:30 a.m.
Beginners to advanced call to sign up!
Colonial ClubThe Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive homecare, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more and your call will be returned.
Thursday, Feb. 17 – SP EMS Wellness checks, Vaccines and Covid Testing (pre-register at cityofsunprairie.com) 9 a.m. Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Bid Euchre 1 p.m. Sun Prairie High School Jazz Band performance 1:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18 – Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Mahjong 10 a.m. Dominoes 10 a.m. Beanbag Toss 10:00 a.m., new members welcome. Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 21–Music and Motion 9 a.m. Walking class 10:30 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 22- GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Canasta 12:30 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 23 –Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Euchre 1 p.m.,
A reminder that Colonial Club closes when Sun Prairie Schools close due to inclement weather. If schools have a late start, the Colonial Club will open at its normal time of 8:30 a.m.
Volunteers are needed to deliver noon meals. Visit colonialclub.org to complete a volunteer application, and contact Laura at ljennings@colonialclub.org for info.
McFarland Senior Outreach
With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant, McFarland Senior Outreach feels it is prudent to suspend group gatherings in early February, hoping to resume programming in-person in February. This includes in-person congregate meals, in-person Tai Chi and Mah Jongg, and our coffee hour. Our home delivered meals, the case management services, and our loan closet is still available. Please call our office, 608-838-7117 in advance of any needs, as availability of staff may vary.
McFarland Cable Channel will show romantic movies in February. Tune in on Friday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. for “Love Affair (1939).” Watch on TDS Cable Channel 1009, Spectrum channel 982 or www.mcfarlandcabechannel.com.
Dane County Library Services offers large print and audio books to individuals at home who are unable to travel to the library for free. Participants share interested book types, librarians create book bundles and mail them directly to homes. To join, call 608-266-4419 or email driscoll@dcls.info
The virtual exercise class Gekko Yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting number is 83996361859 and password is gekkoyoga. First class is free, drop ins are $11 and a five-class pass is $50. More information: 608-206-7133 or patriciawgreen@hotmail.com.
The Threads of Resilience, a senior community craft project organized by the outreach program, is looking to collect blanket squares. for a larger blanket this spring. Knit crochet squares can be donated at the McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee Street in a labeled container, or can be picked up by calling 608-838-7117. Squares should be 8” by 8”, crocheted with a size H hook, knitted with size 8 needles, and made with worsted weight acrylic yarn. Completed blankets will be donated to local charities serving older adults, and displayed in May.
The Richard Dilley Tax Center, at 2238 South Park Street, is offering free tax assistance for local seniors. Schedule your one-on-one in-person appointment with volunteer tax peparers by visiting www.signupgenius.com/go/rdtc or call 608-838-7117. Masks and appointments required.
The Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin offers a variety of support groups and programming related to Alzheimer’s and Dementia. To get involved, call 608-232-3400 ext. 115. Programming this month includes:
- Adult child caregiver support group on the first and third Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.
- Dane County Caregiver Support Group weekly on Thursdays, 1 p.m.
- Conversations support group for individuals with early stage dementia on the first and third Mondays at 1 p.m.
- Communication tips, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.
- Facility care information session, Feb. 24 at10 a.m.
McFarland Senior Outreach offers rides for shopping. Cost is $1 for in-town rides and $1.50 for out of town rides. Masks required. Participants must be 60 or older. Call 608-838-7117 to schedule.Agrace Hospice Care also offers local grief counseling and support groups. To schedule an appointment with a grief counselor or register for a group, call 800-553-4289 or visit agrace.org. For those who may be at risk of self harm, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. February support groups include:
- Family Grief Support Program for families with children 5-18 who are grieving a primary caregiver or child. Meets in-person every other Tuesday at 6 p.m.
- Spouse/partner Loss Support Program is a virtual loss group for people who lost spouses. Meets Mondays at 6 p.m. starting Feb. 14.
- Bridges Support Program is a virtual group for adults grieving a loved one. Meets Feb. 2 and 16 at 9:30 a.m.