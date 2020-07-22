Once again, crews will set girders for the new Interstate 39/90 northbound bridge over westbound Highway 12/18 in Madison, and to accommodate this work, all lanes of westbound Highway 12/18 will be closed and detoured at the interstate from 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, through 5 a.m. Thursday, July 23.
Drivers must use alternate routes, such as Highway N south to I-39/90 northbound and then exiting at the Beltline interchange (Exit 142 A). Access will remain open for the westbound Highway 12/18 ramp to I-39/90 northbound.
Information on the I-39/90 and Beltline interchange project can be found at https://projects.511wi.gov/i-39-90/us1218-beltline/.
The work operations and highway closure are weather dependent and subject to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.