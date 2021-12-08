Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling defeated by Sun Prairie, victorious against Watertown and compete at Reedsburg

At the Reedsburg Duals, the Monona Grove/McFarland co-op wrestling team went 17-8 overall on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Guenther Switzer and Jaden Denman each went 5-0 in their matches.
MGM 36
Watertown 34
The Monona Grove/McFarland co-op wrestling team scored four pinfalls against Watertown for a 36-34 victory on Friday, Dec. 3.
Junior Cade Rux of McFarland scored a pinfall over Mason Fritsche at 160. Senior Guenther Switzer earned a pinfall at the 220 weight class over Noah Dominguez.
“You see Guenther’s confidence starting to come in,” said MGM co-coach Doug Peterson.
Junior Jaden Denman of Monona Grove scored a pin over Hector Ayala at 126. Freshman Joel Karls of McFarland had to pause his match with Braydon Martino after a bloody nose, but quickly earned a pin when the match resumed at 132.
“Joel had a pin Tuesday night at 18 seconds and he’s a fiery guy, so he was trying to go after what he did the other night and improve on it,” said Peterson.
MGM earned forfeit victories at 113 and 138. A double forfeit was issued at 120.
Freshman Luke Rux of McFarland lost a 7-3 decision at 170, and freshman Brevid Roth of McFarland lost a 6-4 decision to Eric Chairez at 285.
“Roth is standing his ground. Yeah he lost tonight, but it was also another one of those matches where he didn’t get pinned and it was huge,” said MGM co-coach Karl Voeck on Roth.
Freshman Tiesto Nuon-Haas of Monona Grove lost a 12-3 major decision to Marlon Muniz at 145, but avoided a pinfall.
“He didn’t quit and we talk about it all the time about how important it can be not to get pinned,” said Voeck.
Sophomore Brett Schnell of McFarland was pinned by Braden Holleman at 195. Freshman Chaston Dotzauer of McFarland was pinned at 106 by Finn Muligan. At 152, freshman Hayden Ballweg of Monona Grove was pinned by Frank Wilkowski and Watertown earned a forfeit at 182.
Sun Prairie 46
MGM 33
The Monona Grove/McFarland co-op wrestling team scored six victories in their lost to Sun Prairie 46-33 on Tuesday, Nov. 30th.
Earning pins for MGM included Guenther Switzer over Ethan Yang at 220, Jaden Denman over Rachel Zych at 126, Joel Karls over Quinton McCredie at 138 and Cade Rux over Mason Borgardt at 160.
Brevid Roth scored a 6-2 decision over Kamron Sarbacker at 285 and Luke Rux scored a 16-0 technical fall over Seth Kosky at 170.
Brett Schnell was pinned by Sun Prairie’s Isaiah Horan at 195, Austin Nickels was pinned by Christopher Anderson at 106, Dylan Muehlenberg pinned Trycen Blake at 132 and Andrew Maly was pinned by Braeden Gunderson at 152. Alex DeZiel earned a 9-0 major decision over Blare Wood at 145. Sun Prairie scored three forfeit victories at 113, 120 and 182.