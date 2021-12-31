McFarland 2021 Year in Review

In 2021, McFarland saw the return of students to in-person learning in schools, a push toward sustainability in village buildings and the continued emphasis on equity work in the village.
The village broke ground on a new public safety center to house the village’s police and fire departments, which is set to become the first sustainable public safety center of its kind in the state.
McFarland began an equity audit with outside consultants, underwent training and made its holiday festivities more inclusive.
Within the school district, administrators began the search for a new superintendent. The school board continued to weigh COVID-19 protocols and practices. And students began a new school year in-person, with many previously cancelled activities, after a tumultuous 2020-2021 school year.
Here is a look at this year’s biggest headlines.
January
Gym owners at Total Body Training in McFarland help local residents keep their fitness New Year’s resolutions through a new program. Thirty McFarland High School students come out against the McFarland School Board’s decision to return to a hybrid in-person learning model in early 2021.
Forward Pharmacy, a Cottage Grove-based pharmacy with a McFarland location, begins administering COVID-19 vaccines. Sun-Prairie bath and body company Restoration Soaps & Body Care sells products at the McFarland Farmers’ Market. The McFarland School District considers offering virtual instruction for students through the Wisconsin Virtual Academy, as an alternative to in-person learning. Village of McFarland officials raise concerns over a proposed reconstruction of U.S. Highway 51 through the village, saying it could impact access to the highway, turning movements and access to local businesses. Farmers from West Star Organics and Vitruvian Farms near McFarland say they’ve changed their business models in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to more directly connect with consumers, as Dane County extends funding for food pantries. McFarland School Board members Tom Allen and Ann Molitor announce they will not seek reelection in the spring 2021 election. Village Board member Carolyn Clow will run unopposed for village president.
McFarland Village Board member Eric Kryzenske announces he will not run again, with Clair Utter, Stephanie Brassington, Carrie Nelson and Christopher St. Clair running for three village board seats.
The McFarland School District chooses to allow all students in grades 3-12 to opt to stay fully virtual as schools move toward reopening for in-person learning. The nutrition department in the McFarland Schools continues to prepare free meals for more than 400 students a day, distributing them through pick-up stations, deliveries to homes and deliveries to five local daycares. Former McFarland Police Chief Craig Sherven reflects on his retirement, as the law enforcement industry sees a rise in early retirements and resignations.
Laetitia Hollard is named the McFarland Optimist Club Senior of the Month. The village of McFarland will now require property owners to clear snow around fire hydrants near their properties.
February
McFarland American Legion Post 534 looks to engage younger members as membership numbers drop. McFarland BSA Troop 53 Scoutmaster Dave Maahs sees scouting as a lifelong passion after earning the Silver Beaver Award, the highest honor for a volunteer leader. McFarland Lutheran Church purchases a garden of trees for a village in Uganda after local fundraising efforts. The McFarland School District seeks a waiver for statewide instructional hour requirements, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. McFarland residents identified in a public hearing that racial equity and decreasing use of force in the McFarland Police Department as its highest priorities for the department’s next police chief.
Dana Olson is selected as McFarland Optimist Club’s Senior of the Month. McFarland Senior Outreach adds a new knitting program and a movie screening on McFarland Cable, to keep local seniors engaged and connected as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Dan Chin Homes funds free coffee from the McFarland House Cafe for McFarland School District teachers in February. McFarland families write Valentine’s Day cards for local seniors, an effort titled “Spread the Love,” and created by McFarland Resident Samantha Richards.
The Dane County Humane Society celebrates its 100th anniversary. The McFarland Lions Club kicks off its annual rose sale. Lakeview Modern Dentistry opens.
McFarland High School reopens for in-person instruction on Feb. 22, with some learning still done at home. The school district shares its plans for transitioning back to in-person learning; those plans include requiring masks, providing protective equipment to staff, setting up school spaces to allow for social distancing, and adjusting class schedules for cohorts. The Chamber of Commerce announces that it raised about $1,000 for the McFarland Community Food Pantry during 2020 Christmas in the Village festivities like a drive-through tap room and photos with Santa. The village competes to be named the most active community in Wisconsin. As the design process continues on a public safety center building in McFarland, estimated costs increase, and McFarland residents weigh in on the project in a public info session.
March
McFarland High School seniors Nick Molitor and Liam Morrison are selected as National Merit Scholarship finalists. The McFarland School District faces scrutiny after a high school teacher built a makeshift structure around his desk as a COVID-19 precaution, after students returned to in-person learning. Dane County partners with the village to reconstruct Broadhead Street from Holscher Road to Peninsula way, with the county contributing $311,000 of the total $649,000 project cost. McFarland School Board candidates Bruce Fischer, Kate Green and Scott Gletty-Syoen weigh in on challenges facing the district, ahead of the spring election. The McFarland Federation of Teachers endorses Bruce Fischer as its top candidate.
The Dane County Board of Supervisors honors Khirley Kaltenberg and Arlyn Halvorson of McFarland for working for the county for 25 years. The Taylor Pointe Apartments affordable housing project proposed in McFarland receives more than $600,000 in funding from the Dane County Affordable Housing Development Fund. School district administrators say that equity work in McFarland continues with efforts to incorporate multicultural texts and identity lessons into curriculum, the development of a parent equity council and the implementation of teacher study groups and other measures. The school district prepares to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for staff members.
Sustain Dane, a county-wide sustainability organization, offers recycling courses to McFarland residents. McFarland School Board candidates weigh in on racial equity efforts, school reopening plans and other topics at a March 13 candidate’s forum. With the Indian Mound Middle School library closed due to COVID-19, library media specialist Melanie Neal brings the library to students by visiting student spaces with a library cart. McFarland schools celebrate Youth Art Month with a virtual art show.
Dane County prepares to use new hydraulic dredging equipment to clear sediment out of Lake Waubesa and Lake Kegonsa. The E.D. Locke Public Library aims to reopen in-person this spring, after closing due to COVID-19. 20 students from McFarland High School DECA qualify for state. The village narrows its search for a new police chief to three candidates – Aaron Chapin, Matthew Wagner and Christopher Hughes. McFarland Village Board candidates Carrie Nelson and Christopher St. Clair share their background in a Q&A segment. The McFarland Optimist Club launches the “Cuddle Up with a Book” program to distribute more than 400 books to children. The McFarland School Board opts to increase the amount of in-person instruction in school buildings to four days a week for students, after the district opened its school buildings in February for 50% in-person instruction.
April
McFarland High School senior Morgan Butler is the McFarland Optimist Club Senior of the Month.
The McFarland community rallies around local teachers by filling school lawns with more than 200 yard signs thanking educators. Community members gather in support of McFarland High School graduate Tyler Cage undergoing health complications.
Candidates Bruce Fischer and Kate Green are elected to two seats on the McFarland School Board, beating Scott Gletty Syoen in the race. Carolyn Clow is elected village president after an uncontested race. Carrie Nelson, Christopher St. Clair and Stephanie Brassington, an incumbent, are elected to the McFarland Village Board, defeating incumbent Bud Utter. McFarland High School student Kylie Babcock is the April Senior of the Month, selected by the McFarland Optimist Club. Aslin Turner and Drew Tokheim, students at Indian Mound Middle School, earn the American Legion Award sponsored by the McFarland American Legion Post 534. Barbara Zabawa of McFarland is a finalist in the 18th annual Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest. Artwork by sixth grader Kate Mishick of McFarland takes third place in a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource poster contest.. The McFarland School District experiences an outbreak of COVID-19, with seven testing positive and 27 close contacts.
Dane County announces that William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park and the Lussier Family Heritage Center near McFarland will be home to the first solar-powered park and campground in Dane County. Aaron Chapin is chosen as McFarland’s new police chief.
The village of McFarland seeks applicants to fill a vacant village board seat, created when Carolyn Clow was elected village president. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation holds a public hearing on the proposed reconstruction of U.S. Highway 51 through McFarland. McFarland School Board members Ann Molitor and Tom Allen reflect on their combined 24 years of service on the board.
May
State Senator Melissa Agard holds listening sessions in McFarland. One Community Bank, a bank with a McFarland location, donates about 3,000 pounds of food to pantries.
Edward Wreh is appointed to an eleven month term on the McFarland Village Board, filling a seat vacated by Carolyn Clow. The McFarland School Board chooses Craig Howery as its next president. The school board weighs continuing to offer a virtual learning option during the 2021-22 school year.
McFarland High School’s Model United Nations team competes at five virtual competitions during its season. McFarland High School senior Sydney Feldner is the McFarland Optimist Club Senior of the Month. A new public safety center in McFarland is set to be the first environmentally sustainable building of its kind in Wisconsin, generating as much renewable energy as it uses; as planning on the project continues, prices increase.
The village hires Huffman Facility Development Inc. as a construction manager of the public safety center to oversee the construction process, and considers partnering with Alliant Energy on the center’s proposed solar array. A proposal from Alliant Energy to install an above-ground natural gas regulator on Grandview Trail draws community concern. The school board votes to eliminate class rank and weighted grades to improve equity and student mental health.
June
Forward Pharmacy provides its 10,000 vaccine dose. County Highway MN from Holscher Road to County Highway AB closes for construction.
McFarland High School students celebrate graduation.
Stoughton Health opens an urgent care in McFarland. The village opts to install a village-owned solar array at the new public safety center, instead of joining a partnership with an energy provider to operate the panels. Local farms like Vitruvian Farms in McFarland see sold-out Community Supported Agriculture Programs.
McFarland’s diversity committee weighs hiring Dr. Rainey Briggs and Percy Brown Jr. as consultants for the village to run an equity audit.
July
The village hires Briggs and Brown as equity consultants from July 2021 to June 2022, to run an equity audit, hold listening sessions and offer leadership development. Dane County begins dredging Lake Waubesa. The village finishes its designs on its new public safety center. In a joint meeting, school district administrators and village board members discuss ways to join forces on equity initiatives, considering ways to focus on policing and discussing recognizing Indigenous history.
The village increases its water utility rates, for the first time in 20 years. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, a labor union with a location in McFarland, honors McFarland military veterans Jay Droessler, Jackson Wildes and Courtney Tilman for their participation in a veteran-focused apprenticeship program.
The McFarland Lioness Club donates 80 teddy bears to Agrace HospiceCare.
The Lions Club organizes the annual “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive to benefit local students served by the McFarland Community Food Pantry. The McFarland School District receives more than $13,000 from Dane County to support driver’s education costs. The McFarland Police K9, Boris, retires after seven years.
August
The McFarland Community Food Pantry announces that it served more than 160 households during 2020, seeing a decline in the numbers using the service but an increase in donations. The village of McFarland launches a new program to reduce the amount of chlorine flowing into local waterways, by helping residents screen their water softeners.
The McFarland School District opts to require all students and staff to wear masks inside school buildings regardless of vaccination status, in advance of the new school year. District administrators begin the search for a new superintendent, weighing whether to contract with an outside firm or conduct the hiring process internally.
As the school year kicks off, the McFarland School District partners with Fitchburg Family Pharmacy to offer COVID-19 tests at schools for the 2021-22 school year. The McFarland Lions Club holds a Food Cart Frenzy at Arnold Larson Park.
September
After about a year of planning, the village shares its vision for future of McFarland Community Park and William McFarland Park; McFarland Community Park would include trails and walking paths, open air shelters, an indoor four-season recreation facility, outdoor artificial turf and a winter recreation zone. William McFarland Park would include a basketball court, outdoor ice arena, an updated skateboard park, pickleball courts, a playground, a pool and an adult fitness center.
A joint committee encouraging collaboration between the village and the school board weighs the importance of affordable housing, and ways to join forces on equity initiatives. Census data shows that McFarland was one of the fastest growing municipalities between 2010 and 2021. Students begin the school year in-person.
The McFarland American Legion marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, by raising flags in its Avenue of Flags. The school board opts to search for a new superintendent without the help of an outside firm.
Jack O’Connor is the McFarland Optimist Club Senior of the Month in September. The Friends of Lake Kegonsa showcase updates at Fish Camp Park. McFarland’s Dog Hut celebrates its 10th anniversary. The village’s upcoming equity audit will analyze the McFarland police department, fire and rescue calls, demographics of local business owners, parks and recreation offerings, affordable housing, academic and behavioral records from schools, and services for seniors. The school district considers holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 5-11. The McFarland Youth Center faces funding challenges in its 2022 budget.
McFarland Fire and Rescue marks Fire Prevention Week with an open house. McFarland Lutheran Church holds a fundraiser for wells in Uganda. The McFarland American Legion holds a Ribfest. 16 year-old Max Andrew builds a structure for the Dane County Humane Society’s wildlife center for his BSA Eagle Scout project.
October
McFarland High School celebrates Homecoming. The village of McFarland breaks ground on a new Public Safety Center. McFarland High School technical education students learn about processing lumber through a hands-on sawmill demonstration in the school parking lot. The McFarland Halloween parade is canceled due to COVID-19.
The McFarland Chamber of Commerce rebrands “Christmas in the Village” to “Winter Wonderland in the Village,” to be more inclusive.
McFarland veteran Steve Halverson shares his experience serving aboard the USS New Jersey from 1986 to 1990. McFarland volunteers Gary Karl, Janet Knutson, Wayne Meyer, Betsy Rewey, George Fuller and Kary Foy earn the Governor’s Service Award for volunteering with McFarland Senior Outreach.
McFarland veteran Brian Gilbertson shares his experience serving for two decades as a Marine Corps pilot. Snow Maly is the October McFarland Optimist Club Senior of the Month.
November
McFarland veteran Kevin Miller educates future leaders in the Army Reserves, Army National Guard and as a local educator. The McFarland School District adapts to a substitute teacher shortage by hiring building substitutes, increasing substitute pay and encouraging community members to serve in the schools. The school district asks for community feedback on future school priorities and the qualities of a new superintendent in a survey. The McFarland PTO holds a Trunk or Treat. MHS senior Hannah Rounds presents at a state conference representing the McFarland chapter of We Are Many – United Against Hate.
McFarland High School stages its fall musical “The Addams Family.” MHS teachers Sarah Hart Olson and Ginger Verhulst are selected as Teacher of the Year from the Wisconsin Marketing Education Association. The McFarland American Legion honors World War II veterans for Veterans Day. The McFarland School District weighs whether to continue requiring masks for vaccinated students after Dane County’s mask mandate expires.
McFarland veteran Nicholas Krey served in the U.S. Army from 1997 to 2004, deploying to Iraq. McFarland sixth-grader Claire Rattmann wins the 2021 Lions International Peace Poster Contest. Plans progress for the reconstruction of Exchange Street from Sleepy Hollow Road to Farwell Street. The school board votes to allow vaccinated MHS students and staff to forgo masks after the Dane County mask mandate expires.
Local parents oppose the school board decision to forgo masking at MHS. Survey results show that McFarland residents consider race and politics the biggest future challenges facing a new superintendent. Sarah Kopp is the McFarland Optimist Club Senior of the Month.
December
McFarland Village Board incumbents Mike Flaherty, Justin Rupert and Ed Wreh are up for reelection in spring 2022. Two seats on the McFarland School Board, held by Arlyn Halvorson and Christin Pribbenow are also up for election. McFarland BSA scouts Blake Johnson, Gavin Hammer-Perdew, Timothy Hare, Ansel Kreft and Max Andrew earn the rank of Eagle Scout. The school board votes to allow families of unvaccinated asymptomatic students who have been exposed to COVID-19 to choose whether to quarantine at home or continue attending school. McFarland High School musicians participate in the Capitol Christmas Pageant.
McFarland celebrates Winter Wonderland in the Village. The McFarland School District holds a community vaccine clinic in November and December, administering hundreds of COVID-19 vaccines.
The Edwards-Larson House is added to the National Register of Historic Places. The village is named a 2021 climate champion by Dane County, for its net-zero energy future public safety center. The village of McFarland begins planning for future renovations of the McFarland Municipal Center, eyeing a future community center and municipal campus. Kaitlyn Ackley is the McFarland Optimist Club’s Senior of the Month.