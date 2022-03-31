March 31 Senior News

Monona Senior Center
Expand your circles with the Monona Senior Center
Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Find monthly events on our website http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center. You can also Listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events and check us out and like us on FACEBOOK. http://www.facebook.com/mononaseniorcenter where you’ll find news and events. Give us a call to send you a newsletter the Monona Senior Connection.
Thursday, April 7, 10 a.m. Newbridge presentation: Keisha Furnis shares information on volunteer opportunities. Let us know if you would like to attend by calling 608-222-3415.
Wednesday, April 6, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Memory cafe – A memory café is a welcoming place where individuals with memory loss and their caregivers can get together in a safe environment for conversation, connection, games, refreshments and activities. Located at the Monona Library, 1000 Nichols Road. Please call 608-222-3415 to register.
Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. Scholarly Scoop – Topic: Historical & Contemporary Indigenous Rhetorical Practices: Five Trends with Important Implications. In this talk Dr. Piper will explain what Rhetoric is and how language and linguistic rhetorical practices shape our thinking and actions. Free and open to the public. Call 608-222-3415 to register.
Weekly Fitness Programs
Monday, Wednesday, Friday – Stretch & Tone at 10 a.m., Pilates at 11 a.m.
Tuesday at 10 a.m. Chair Yoga – Hybrid — Call 608-222-3415 to register for the Zoom link or come in person.
Suggested donation for classes payable to the instructor is $5
April Zoom Fitness:
Monday at 11 a.m. Tai Chi Balance
Tuesday at 10 a.m. Chair Yoga (HYBRID)
Thursday at 11:30 a.m. Cup of Chi
Suggested donation of $5 per class. Support our fitness instructors at https://mononaseniorcenter.weshareonline.org
Center Activities: No registration required
Mondays: 12 p.m. Adult Coloring – all supplies are provided for a relaxing, creative and social experience.
Tuesdays: 12 p.m. Carve-In –Carvers meets to work on projects and socialize. Looking for a new hobby? The group has participants to answer questions and provide instructions.
Wednesdays: 12 p.m. Canasta,12:45 p.m. Euchre
Thursdays: 12 p.m. Rummikub & Dominoes
Fridays: 9 a.m. Cribbage, 12:15 p.m. Sheepshead
Colonial ClubFor a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter or contact the main office at 608-837-4611. The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive homecare, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more.
We are answer the phones 8:30 am to 4 pm, Monday – Thursday, and 8:30 am to 1 pm on Friday. You can also leave a message and we will return your call.
Reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance for lunch.
Thursday, March 31–Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Bid Euchre 1 p.m. Book Club 1 p.m. Chorus 2:30 p.m.
Friday, April 1 – Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Mahjong 10 a.m. Dominoes 10 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Monday, April 4–Music and Motion 9 a.m. Walking class 10:30 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, April 5- GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Canasta 12:30 p.m., Bingo 1 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m. Chimes 2 p.m.
Wednesday, April 6 –Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., RSVP Group Projects 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Euchre 1 p.m.
Save the date! Mark your calendar for Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. Plans are underway for this all outdoor event that will feature the band “Nine Thirty Standard” and include food, craft booths, raffles, children’s entertainment and, of course, fresh strawberries for sale and strawberry shortcakes. Look for more information in upcoming newsletters. If you are interested in reserving a craft booth, being a sponsor or volunteering, contact Amanda Babiarz at ababiarz@colonialclub.org. or 608-837-4611.
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Cable Channel will show two science fiction movies this month at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on TDS Cable Channel 1009, Spectrum channel 982 or www.mcfarlandcablechannel.com. The channel will show “First Spaceship on Venus (1960)” on April 8 and “Transatlantic Tunnel (1935)” on April 22.
Mah Jongg is Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Open to new and experienced players, drop in allowed, masks required.
The Madison Audubon Society and the Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired will hold a “Birding By Ear” class on April 28 at 6 p.m. virtually, or April 30 at 8 a.m. The class teaches people to identify birds by close listening, and introduces the hobby of birding. There will also be in-person field trips in early May.
The Dane County Basic Estate Planning Clinic will happen April 16, at the Madison College Goodman South Campus, 2429 Perry Street, to help people with their wills and power attorney. More information: 608-243-2881.
Prescription take-back day is Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street, to dispose of prescriptions.
Registration for Four Lakes Bocce Association opens on March 20. The season runs from May 9 to Aug. 19, and meets Wednesday and Thursday mornings at 9 a.m., or Monday-Thursday at 6 p.m. Cost is $40, register online at www.fourlakesbocce.org, email fourlakesbocce@gmail.com or call 608-618-1221.
The virtual exercise class Gekko Yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting number is 83996361859 and password is gekkoyoga. First class is free, drop ins are $11 and a five-class pass is $50. More information: 608-206-7133.
Strong Bodies, Strong Bones returns for in-person classes on April 11. Classes run Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 a.m. or 8:30 a.m., or Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. or 9:15 a.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street.
Water Exercise for Seniors runs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the McFarland Community Pool. Cost is $3 single class for residents, $4 nonresidents. 10 class pass is $30 for residents and $40 nonresidents. More information: 608-838-3168.
Tai Chi runs Mondays at 2 p.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. $5 donation suggested. Open to all skill levels, focuses on meditation. Face masks required. More information: 608-515-4722.
Barbells for Bones Cross Training for Seniors runs Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. at Fit City Training, 4722 Farwell Street. $90 a month. Increases bone density and endurance. More information: 608-473-3232.
A senior community craft project is looking to collect blanket squares. Knit crochet squares can be donated at the McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee Street in a labeled container, or can be picked up by calling 608-838-7117. Squares should be 8” by 8”, crocheted with a size H hook, knitted with size 8 needles, and made with worsted weight acrylic yarn. Completed blankets will be donated to local charities serving older adults, and displayed in May.
The Richard Dilley Tax Center, at 2238 South Park Street, is offering free tax assistance for local seniors until April 15. Schedule your one-on-one in-person appointment with volunteer tax preparers by visiting www.signupgenius.com/go/rdtc or call 608-838-7117. Masks and appointments required.
McFarland Senior Outreach offers rides for shopping. Cost is $1 for in-town rides and $1.50 for out of town rides. Masks required. Participants must be 60 or older. Call 608-838-7117 to schedule.
- Rides to Super Walmart in Monona on Mondays — 9:30 a.m. pick up, noon return
- Rides to Pick n Save in McFarland on Tuesdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11 a.m. return
- Rides to Target Madison East on Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11:30 a.m. return.
- Rides to medical appointments are available through RSVP Medical rides. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Contact McFarland Senior Outreach to schedule at 608-838-7117.
- Rides are also available through Veyo Transportation, 1-866-907-1493 or Dane County Transportation Center at 608-242-6489.
Agrace Hospice Care also offers local grief counseling and support groups. To schedule an appointment with a grief counselor or register for a group, call 800-553-4289 or visit agrace.org. For those who may be at risk of self harm, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. February support groups include:
- Family Grief Support Program for families with children 5-18 who are grieving a primary caregiver or child. Meets in-person every other Tuesday at 6 p.m.
- Spouse/partner Loss Support Program is a virtual loss group for people who lost spouses. Meets Tuesdays at 10 a.m. March 15-April 19.
- Journey Through Grief is an in-person support group for adults grieving a death, which meets Tuesdays at 3 p.m. March 22-April 26.
The Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin offers a variety of support groups and programming related to Alzheimer’s and Dementia. To get involved, call 608-232-3400 ext. 115. Programming this month includes:
- Adult child caregiver support group on the first and third Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.
- Dane County Caregiver Support Group weekly on Thursdays, 1 p.m.
- Conversations support group for individuals with early stage dementia on the first and third Mondays at 1 p.m.