It was Nov. 9, 2019 when the McFarland High School volleyball team last played a match. The Spartans took on Luxemburg-Casco in the state championship game at the Resch Center in Green Bay. After a long, hard fought season, McFarland was one victory away from taking home the gold trophy.
Yet, things didn’t work out as the Spartans missed out on the title in a 3-0 loss.
Losing a state championship game is heartbreaking, but for the Spartans, it may be the inspiration they need as they begin the 2021 season this week. The season was shifted to the late winter/early spring by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless, Head Coach Trish Fortune said the team is ready to get back on the court.
“After last season, my players are super hungry for more,” she said. “They have worked so hard in the offseason and are starting the season off playing at a high level. We have talked about where we left off last season, and they aren’t satisfied but also know that we have to build on each match and improve throughout the season.”
The 2019 Spartans finished 37-4 overall and won all nine Rock Valley Conference matches. Fortune only lost five players to graduation including libero Erin Eggers, setter Lizzy Fortune and playmakers Anna Nachreiner, Peyton Witt and Claire Johnson.
Returnees from 2019 will include 6-foot-2 senior Katie Hildebrandt, who had 273 kills in 108 sets and a kill percentage of 45 percent. She also recorded 72 total blocks, 52 service aces and 78 digs. Coach Fortune said Hildebrandt will be sidelined in early matches due to a sore back. Junior Maddy Fortune will take over the setter position in place of her older sister, Lizzy. Maddy Fortune had 47 assists, 23 kills and 47 service aces in 2019.
“She is a good leader and is locating the ball very well for her hitters,” coach Fortune said. “She has great experience on the defensive side as well.”
Other players who should benefit the team with their previous varsity experience include 5-foot-10 junior Avery Pennekamp (373 kills, 33 total blocks, 111 digs), who earned 2019 All-Rock Valley Conference second team honors, and 5-foot-10 junior Hannah Rounds (132 kills, 37 total blocks, 76 digs). Six-foot-one sophomore Gwen Crull is expected to dominate play in the middle after recording 58 kills and 42 total blocks in 72 sets played in 2019. Five-foot-11 senior Nina Crull had 299 kills in 2019 with 59 aces, 43 total blocks and 288 digs, and was named all-conference honorable mention.
Other team members include juniors Alexica Johnson, Chloe Goecks and Holly Casucci, seniors Alyssa Davis, Brooklyn Judd, Abigail Platt and Jordynn Jaeger, and freshman Ainsley Pennekamp.
Coach Fortune will have a total seven players standing 5-foot-9 or taller. She describes the team as athletic and gritty.
“Our front court is going to be tough and will provide some great blocking defense and block touches to produce points and slow down the ball for our back court,” she said. “We are hoping to terminate balls quick and have many hitter options which will be key for our offensive scheme.”
McFarland has 10 matches scheduled through early April. Coach Fortune said getting the team together to play is better than not playing.
“We definitely won’t play near as many matches as we have in the past, but are so thankful to our school board members and administration for allowing us to have a season,” she said. “It was really hard not to be able to play this past fall. We will have a few tough conference games, but I wanted to schedule some bigger schools for our non-conference matches to hopefully provide some tough competition.”
The non-conference matches will include crosstown rival Monona Grove and a triangular match involving host Fond du Lac and Verona.
