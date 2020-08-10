With restrictions in place concerning large group gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Madison International Speedway (MIS) will open its doors Friday, Aug. 14, for drive-in spectators.
This means fans can enter the half-mile track, park their vehicles in one of 400 parking stalls in the reconfigured infield and watch racing from inside their vehicles. People must stay in their vehicles except to visit the restroom or concession stand. A select number of hilltop VIP parking spaces will also be available.
Fans who want to view racing from one of those locations should purchase parking passes at misracing.com/tickets.
The Aug. 14 program will include the weekly late models, MISfitz and the Midwest Dash Series.
On Aug. 28, MIS will feature the ARCA Midwest Tour competing in the Howie Lettow Classic 100 along with the Midwest Trucks and 602 Late Models.
“I can’t wait to see racecars on the high banks at MIS again,” track owner Gregg McKarns said in a news release. “It has been a long delay, and we are glad that we found some common ground with the health department to allow us to open, even in a non-traditional way. Our race teams want to race here, our fans want to see racing here and on August 14, their wishes become a reality.”
Three events are also planned for September including the Impact Survival Series Enduro on Sept. 6, Thursday night street drag races Sept. 10 and the Ring of Fire season finale Sept. 11 featuring the Bandits, 6shooters and a V-8 Run What Ya Brung event on MIS’ quarter-mile oval.
Madison International Speedway is located at 1122 Sunrise Road in Oregon.
