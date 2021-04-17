Aslin Turner and Drew Tokheim were named as American Legion Award recipients this year by the local American Legion Post 534 and the staff at Indian Mound Middle School.

These 8th Grade students were chosen for their personal essays indicating how they “live” the six tenets of the American Legion: courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship, and service. The American Legion has been sponsoring this award for over 20 years.

