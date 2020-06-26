The Hansen Home Team, a full-service real estate team located at the Stark Company Realtors west Madison office, will host a school supply drive to gather donations for The Road Home-Dane County.
The event will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at McDaniel Park in McFarland. Because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus, the outdoor event will be held with social distancing and sanitizing modifications.
The Hansen Home Team, led by brothers and McFarland natives Eric and Brett Hansen, has set a goal of donating 100 backpacks to the cause.
The Road Home provides opportunities for homeless children and their families to achieve self-determined goals and affordable, stable housing. Backpacks and school supplies will benefit children who have moved from homelessness into housing, and will be distributed at The Road Home’s annual Families Moving Forward Celebration in August.
