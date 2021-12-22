Offers go here

MONONA GROVE/MCFARLAND WRESTLING

Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling team defeats DeForest

  • 1 min to read

The McFarland/Monona Grove wrestling co-op moved to 2-1 in conference duals, winning 42-33 over DeForest on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Jaden Denman scored a pin at 126, Blare Wood earned a pin at 138 and Cade Rux got a pin at 160.

Jaden Denman
Junior Jaden Denman of Monona Grove won his match at 126 against DeForest. 

MGM earned four foreits at 220, 285, 106 and 113 with a double forfeit being issued at 120. DeForest earned a forfeit victory at 170.

Luke Rux was pinned at 182, Brett Schnell was pinned at 190, Andrew Maly at 152, and Joel Karls was pinned at 132. Tiesto Noun-Haas lost a 6-5 decision at 145.

