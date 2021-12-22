hot MONONA GROVE/MCFARLAND WRESTLING Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling team defeats DeForest csteed csteed Author email Dec 22, 2021 2 hrs ago 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The McFarland/Monona Grove wrestling co-op moved to 2-1 in conference duals, winning 42-33 over DeForest on Thursday, Dec. 16.Jaden Denman scored a pin at 126, Blare Wood earned a pin at 138 and Cade Rux got a pin at 160. Buy Now Junior Jaden Denman of Monona Grove won his match at 126 against DeForest. Peter Lindblad MGM earned four foreits at 220, 285, 106 and 113 with a double forfeit being issued at 120. DeForest earned a forfeit victory at 170.Luke Rux was pinned at 182, Brett Schnell was pinned at 190, Andrew Maly at 152, and Joel Karls was pinned at 132. Tiesto Noun-Haas lost a 6-5 decision at 145. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mcfarland Wrestling csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you